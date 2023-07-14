Ohanaeze Announces 500 Dollars Bounty On Ekpa, Fingers Him Of Causing Mayhem

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organization, has accused Finland-based agitator, Simon Ekpa of declaring a second Biafra war in the Southeast.

Ohanaeze made the allegations while announcing a $500, 000 bounty on Ekpa.

In a statement by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze’s Secretary-General, the group urged President Bola Tinubu to deploy soldiers to every corner of the Southeast.

Speaking with Newsmen, Isiguzoro said: “We are telling Tinubu that the second Biafra war has begun and he should deploy soldiers to all the nooks and crannies of the Southeast.

“The Southeast governors need help and Ohanaeze is asking the Southeast governors to defend themselves from external enemies.

“At this point in time, we can’t allow somebody in far-away Finland to dictate the pace.

“The government of Ebonyi State and the Southeast must ensure that the terrorist activities of Ekpa are solved in his homeland.

“What we are saying is that Ekpa has declared a second civil war in the Southeast and anybody with useful information will be given $500, 000.

”This is a self-help to ensure that our people get a secure environment.

“The Southeast governors appear to be weak and they are using the wrong approach in dealing with Ekpa. Our suspicion has been confirmed that what Ekpa is doing is to destroy the economy of the Southeast.”

Ekpa has been at the centre of the renewed crisis across the Southeast following the sit-at-home he declared.

The latest sit-at-home had crippled the economy of the Southeast.