Nov 11 Imo Guber Election: Forget Ngor Okpala, APC Will Lose There, Lawyer Tells Governor

An Abuja based Lawyer of Imo State extraction, Barr Raymond Onyeugo has told the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to forget nursing the idea of winning Ngor Okpala LGA in the November 11th Imo Governorship election.

Speaking in Owerri yesterday, Onyeugo who is a native of Umuohiagu in Ngor Okpala LGA said that Uzodinma does not deserve the vote of Ngor Okpala people because the Area has not benefited in the nearly four years of Uzodinma’s government.

“The Governor should name one Project he cited in Ngor Okpala that would make us vote for him” Onyeugo said.

He averred that Ngor Okpala has high number of casualties caused by the Insecurity in the State, yet Government has not bothered to empathise with Ngor Okpala people with at least, a visit.

He disclosed that even in the last House of Assembly rerun election in the LGA where some youths fell victims to gunshot wounds, no Government Official has enquired about their welfare till now. He said that such is an abnormal act from a Government to its Citizens.

He cited the case of one Chikwado Iheanacho from Nnorie, Ward 8,whose two Legs were shattered by bullets where he went to cast his Vote.

“It is even more worrisome that the Governor uses Imo Airport located in Ngor Okpala LGA on various trips to Abuja, but has not visited the LGA to see the people” he lamented.

The former House of Representatives Aspirant under PDP platform said that already Consultation is on with Opinion Moulders, Youths, Market Women, Artisans, Traders etc of Ngor Okpala to make sure they don’t vote for Gov Uzodinma.

He said that Gov Uzodinma should not believe that appointing hundreds of Special Advisers from Ngor Okpala would be the solution to his plots to win Ngor Okpala during the election, pointing out that nobody can Hoodwink the majority of Ngor Okpala voters again.

“We are wondering over this high neglect of Ngor Okpala and her people, yet they think we will give them our votes” Onyeugo said.

He hinted that Ngor Okpala has the greatest number of dilapidated infrastructure in Imo State, yet is the gateway LGA of Imo State as the host of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, and yet neglected, abandoned and left in state of decay.