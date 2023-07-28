2023 General Elections Group Wants Family Of Slain Tony Enoch, Campaign Members Compensated

By Onyekachi Eze

In sober reflection of their fallen colleagues who lost their lives during the recently held 2023 general elections, a group under the aegis of the ‘Grow Orlu Project’ has advocated for adequate compensation to the bereaved families.

The group was in particular to the compensation of the family of the APC Campaign Director for Presidential, National and State Assembly elections in Oru East, Captain Tony Enoch.

Enoch who hailed from Awo Omamma, a Community in Oru East LGA of Imo State met his untimely death in the hands of yet to be identified assailants.

He was returning from a supposed APC meeting held at the Council headquarters when the sudden death struck.

In a latest media briefing with the Director General/Facilitator of the Grow Orlu Project 2023, Prince Nixon Okwara, he regretted that till now, no indepth investigation had been launched towards unraveling the remote cause and perpetrators behind Enoch’s murder.

He opined that it hurts more even when the killed Tony Enoch died at the course of ensuring victory for the APC candidates.

Again, Prince Nixon Okwara roared that as sacred as life is, no one has the moral justification to take another man’s life.

Both Federal and State Governments were asked to ensure full compensation rites are given to the Family of Tony Enoch as well as others who may have lost their loved ones in the process of campaigning for APC overall victory.

In a similar note, Okwara, who is a business mogul and security expert called on security operatives to brace up to the challenge and wrestle the ugly menace of insecurity.

Against this backdrop, he disclosed that till date, most members of the Grow Orlu Project are living in fear due to suspected threatening calls, messages and unfamiliar faces that follows them around.

“The Grow Orlu Project was founded on the principles of democratic values and the pursuit of a better future for Nigeria and Orlu Zone. It brought together a dedicated team of individuals who invested their time, energy and resources to ensure a free and fair electoral process that led to presidential and senatorial victories of All Progressives Congress candidates in Orlu zone. However, the sacrifices made by our team members came at a great cost.

“The tragic loss of Capt. Enoch, a visionary leader and a committed patriot has left an indelible void in our hearts. His untimely death is not only a tragedy to the members of his family but also a big blow to the entire campaign structure and the values that we hold dear. We mourn his loss and honour his memory as we continue to advocate for the betterment of our nation. I also want to highlight the ongoing threats and risks faced by many members of Grow Orlu Project. The dedication and determination demonstrated by our team during the election have made us targets of various forms of intimidation and violence. These acts not only undermine the democratic process but also place innocent lives in grave danger.

“In light of these circumstances, we humbly appeal to Mr. President and the leadership of APC to address the following urgent matters. We appeal that the families of Capt. Enoch and other campaign members who lost their lives be provided with adequate compensation to support them during these difficult times. The other members who are lucky to be alive should be rewarded for their efforts in the last election. This gesture would not only serve as a token of appreciation for their sacrifices, it would also demonstrate the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens and ensuring justice for those who paid the ultimate price in the pursuit of democracy.

“We urge the government to take immediate and decisive action to protect the lives of our campaign members who continue to face threats and intimidation.

We ask for enhanced security measures, including personal protection for those at risk, which would ensure their safety and also preserve their ability to participate freely in political activities. We also implore the government to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into the assassination of Capt. Enoch and other acts of violence being targeted at our members. We plead that the perpetrators of this ungodly acts be brought to justice. This will send a strong message that such acts will not be tolerated. We firmly believe that addressing these concerns is essential to upholding the principles of democracy, protecting the lives of the citizens, and ensuring the sustainable progress of our great nation. By providing adequate compensation to the families of Capt. Enoch and the other fallen comrades and also implementing robust security measures, the government can demonstrate its commitment to protecting those who bravely participate in the democratic process. We kindly request urgent attention to this matter as the safety and well-being of our campaign members continue to be at stake. We remain hopeful that the government under President Bola Tinubu will take swift action in addressing these concerns and provide justice to the families of those affected”, said, Nixon Okwara.