Despite Reported Promotions, Increase in Salaries, Imo Workers Lament in Tears Over Slashed Payments

Despite reported increase of salaries to about 40% by the Imo State Government, IMSG and irrespective of claims of promotion, workers in the state witness a shock on Wednesday when alert for monthly salaries of the month of July started beeping on their phones.

Worse hit are staff of the Imo State House of Assembly and that of the Imo State House of Assembly Commission who received a shocking payment for the month of July this year.

It would be recalled that apart from enhancing promotion the state governor announced increments for salaries to 40% as means to not only ameliorate the sufferings of the masses but also act as part of the palliative for removal of fuel subsidy.

Trumpeta was informed that with high expectations of increased payment in salaries and new minimum wage, staffers of Imo Assembly and the Assembly Commission expected heart-warming alert before it turned opposite.

Tears and sorrows of disappointment enveloped the complex housing the two establishments yesterday when the alerts started arriving. The aggrieved workers couldn’t help but lament the short payment which they claimed was in contrast to their expectations.

Most of the workers in the two government establishments lamented the short payment while informing Trumpeta that what they received as alert for the month of July 2023 were not in tandem with the promises of government.

Few of the staff who spoke to our correspondent at the Assembly complex cried out that this was not expected of the present administration before asking the authorities to embark on a review.

Our reporter who made further inquiries about the development was informed that it was a mistake by staffers handling finance of the two government agencies and regretted the development adding that it would be corrected next month during payment.