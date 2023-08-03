NLC Protest In Imo

.As Demonstration Pull Down NASS Gate In Abuja

By Okey Alozie

Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and TUC on Wednesday August 2, 2023 swung into full action to protest against the draconian policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria leading by President Ahmed Tinubu.

In Owerri the capital city of Imo State, the Union Leaders in the early hours of Wednesday stormed the Government House for the peaceful protest to show their grievances on the ill treatment meted on the citizens of Nigeria especially Government Workers.

The aggrieved group were physically seen infront of Government House gate with their placards. Leaders of the organized Labour who spoke to our roving reporter during the protest lambasted the Government for putting the cart before the horse, adding that due process was not followed before removing the fuel subsidy.

According to them, fixed income earners are now facing serious hardship because of this “Anti People” policies of President Bola Tinubu led administration.

The protesters said they will not stop until there is a desired response from the Government.

“We are here for the protest to submit that nothing has come out of the negotiation between us and the Federal Government” the Labour Leader stated.

Some of the placards read; “we say NO to increase in electricity Tariff.”

“Education is our right, stop the increase of school fees”.

They also demanded that the Federal Government should employ experts to put the refineries in order.

The Labour Leaders further insisted that the removal of fuel subsidy must be reversed without delay.

Our roving reporter observed that the protest/rally was done peacefully without violence and the police did not harm anybody.

Concerned Imolites who spoke to our reporter praised and supported NLC and TUC for observing the protest and peacefully.

Meanwhile, the protest by the Organized Labour against the “anti-people” policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration is got intense in the Federal Capital, Abuja as protesters, on Wednesday, morning broke down the first gate of the National Assembly (NASS) complex and forced their way into the premises.

The protesters subsequently moved to the second gate of the Assembly Complex and took over the premises even as Senators immediately entered a closed-door session.

The Organized Labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions, yesterday, kicked off a protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and other states of the Federation including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo.

The protesters in their hundreds convened at the Unity Fountain from where they marched to the NASS Complex.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio was expected to address the protesters ahead of yesterday’s screening of ministerial nominees.

Earlier, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, told journalists at the Unity Fountain that there is “nothing stopping the protest, not even an overture from the Government”.

He said that the Organized Labour won’t shelve the protest until there is a desired response from the Government.

Ajaero said the response from the states will determine “whether the protest will be from today, or tomorrow or next or till thy kingdom come, it is not by using force”.

“We are here for the protest and to make a statement that since we started negotiation, that there is nothing we have in our hands,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, warned against “violent mass protests” across the country.