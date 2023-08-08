Nov 11 Imo Guber Election; Polls Already Won and Lost

.As Franklin Ibe Cautions Those Riding On Insecurity To Grab Power

A prominent pioneer member of the All Progressive Congress APC, in Okigwe Zone, and Imo State in general, Comrade Ibeh Franklin Kennedy Chukwuemeka has advised all those jostling for the November 11, 2023, Imo Governorship election to simply throw in the towel and stand behind His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking in Owerri yesterday, the Special Adviser SA to Imo State Governor hinted that from the look of things the Imo Governorship election has already been won and lost, pointing out that massive support gathering around Governor Uzodinma across the State is unprecedented in the annals of Governorship elections in Imo State.

The Isiala Mbano born Business Mogul said that no amount of propaganda can dissuade Imo Electorate from voting Uzodinma, adding that those whose only plan to grab power is to hit up Imo Polity through Insecurity will regret, because Imo people already know those behind the story of Insecurity in the State.

The president of Duruiheoma group, Ibeh Franklin therefore threw his weight on Uzodinma’s second term bid, pointing out that it is already done, as the vanquished know themselves from the victor, who is Governor Uzodinma.

He appealed for understanding among Imo APC members and the entire Imo electorate who have vowed to continue keeping fate with Uzodinma.

Ibeh asked Imo people in other political parties to join the Uzodinma Train as his achievements are scattered in Imo for all to see, stressing that it would be for the interest of Imo populace that Uzodinma is reelected to continue the massive work he has started.

“In terms of performance, the Governor has shown class, in terms of human relationship with the masses, he is always there. So, why change a winning Team?” Ibeh asked.

He said that Uzodinma remains the only Governor who does not tamper with Imo State’s fund, saying that since three years he has been in office, Uzodinma has no single property in Imo, or elsewhere, except those he acquired before becoming Governor.

“I am not a Prophet, but in this case I can beat my chest any day and say it that none of the Governorship candidates in the November 11, 2023 election can match Uzodinma” Ibeh maintained.