Imo Assembly Moves To Make Security Identity Number Compulsory

•As House Goes On Recess

By Onyekachi Eze

Banditry and related social vices in Imo State may soon be a thing of the past as Imo Legislature moves to ensure the identification of all citizens and residents across the twenty-seven Local Government Areas of the State.

This was contained in a motion resolved at the floor of the House on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The Lawmakers in their debate did not only empower the State Government under Governor Hope Uzodinma to make the enrollment of the Imo State Social Security Identity Number compulsory for all Imo State residents.

Chief mover of the motion and member representing Owerri North State Constituency, Hon. Kelechi Ofurum argued that the number has become paramount for the aim of combating criminality, crimes, banditry and arson in the State.

He submitted that following the spate of insecurity across the State, each resident of Owerri down to the hinterlands should be identifiable and documented in the State’s database.

He maintained that the motion if duly implemented will not only check the influx of visitors inside the State, but will also maximise the avenue to control crime rate.

Ofurum added that while many of the insecurity cases are not perpetrated by indigenes, but by visitors from other States who operates and lives freely because it is they are not checkmated.

Again, he expressed optimism that the social identity numbers will make it easier for Government to access and reach the citizens when need be, as well as delivering of democracy dividends.

The Owerri North Lawmaker further highlighted that duly registered residents stands a better chance of getting government incentives like health insurance, medical attention, education loans, agricultural loans, and other grants.

In a similar note, he said, very soon a bill towards establishing a parastatal or agency would be presented to give the security number a legal backing.

Responding to Correspondents whether or not the enrollment has any political undertone, Ofurum said no, rather a brainchild of the governor who has the vision and wellbeing of Ndi Imo at heart.

“It is a way of reaching out. We have both indigent men and women, it is a way to reach out to everybody. In America for instance, u can’t get a good job or operate on commercial bank without security number. This is a very important identification we all need to have in Imo State, The idea is to also incorporate both the born and unborn into a one database of the State”, said Ofurum.

The motion preamble reads, “WHEREAS the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of Government. The 1999 Constitution (as amended) further provides for social protection under the fundamental objectives and directive principles of State policy;

“NOTING THAT Imo State has a huge challenge with lack of social security database for both the State civil servants and the citizens in general;

“AWARE THAT the Imo State Social Security Identity Number is a unique identification number which every resident and indigenes of Imo State must obtain and use for every of their transaction with the Government;

“REALIZING ALSO that it will help in creating a database of residents and citizens in the State which will ensure a more inclusive Government and also ensure that everyone in the State will enjoy the dividends of democracy;

“AWARE that the awareness and sensitization for the last concluded exercise was poor and therefore demands extension of its capturing exercise to enable our rural populace be enrolled into the social welfare database”.

Lending their voices, Honorables; Kanayo Onyemaechi, Chigozie Nwaneri, Eddy Obinna, Okechukwu Udeze, Sam Osuji, Francis Osuoha, Innocent Ikpamezie, Dominic Ezerioha all were in support of the motion.

In their respective assertions, they all showed concern towards the security of lives and property of Imo State people and her residents, hence stated that every human in the State should have an identity.

For Hon. Okey Udeze, he opined that most of issues is data management, stressing that when there is a data management, the State government can harness the future.

Said he, “With the Social Security Identity Numbers, we will be able to know who is who, it shouldn’t end in government aspect, but in private sectors like hotels. Once a tourist arrives the State, the first place of call is hotel, hence the need to deploy this vision in hotels for easy channeling.

The social security number is of essence, and have many benefits contained therein”.

Hon Sam Osuji of Isiala Mbano described the motion as apt and timely. “Social security identity numbers in Imo State should be a priority. Social security number is a must have. It is a political move, a baby of the State, every citizen should have it as a right. Socially, economically, it is correct. With your social security number, you can be seen anywhere”.

However, Speaker Chike Olemgbe’s led plenary session resolved as follows;

“To urge the Imo State Government to make Imo State Social Security Identity Number Mandatory for all Imo residents and citizens;

“To urge the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma to mandate the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government, the Imo State Data Management Center and other related agencies and parastatals to ensure its implementation and a 5-Man Adhoc Committee of the House be constituted to oversight the process;

“To urge the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to direct the Director General, Imo State Orientation Agency to carry out a vigorous public awareness campaign and sensitization exercise, to make this exercise known to all Imolites through the required medium at various locations, villages and communities”.

The motion was co-sponsored by Honourables Benneth Ebonine, Ugochukwu Obodo, Henry Agbasonu and Bernard Ozoemelam.

As part of the resolutions of the motion, the Speaker constituted a 5-man ad-hoc Committee to oversee to its implementation.

The Chairman, Hon Kelechi Ofurum.

Members; Hon Sam Osuji, Dominic Ezerioha, Obinna Egu, and Esile James Ubah.

Meanwhile, the House has proceeded on a 6 weeks recess. This was announced by Speaker Olemgbe at the end of Tuesday’s plenary session. They are to resume on

September 26, 2023.