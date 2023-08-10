2023 Iriji Mbaise: Aboh Mbaise Council Boss Njoku Receives Kudos For Effective Planning of The Festival

By Okey Alozie

The chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the 2023 Iriji Mbaise National Festival, Ezeji (Prof) T Uzodinma Nwala and notable personalities from the three (3) Local Government Areas of Mbaise Nation on Sunday 6th of August 2023 at Aboh Mbaise Council Headquarters during the World Press Conference praised the Sole Administrator of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Hon Bar ( Mrs ) Ogechi Njoku Ehirim for working so hard to make sure that the festival records a huge success.

Prof Nwala who made the submission while reading his address during the World Press Conference, declared that the female Sole Administrator has truly shown capacity as on illustrious daughter of Mbaise Nation.

Prof Nwala who was very poetic and dramatic while making his speech disclosed that the 2023 Iriji Mbaise festival is on course, despite insecurity, hunger and other hitches. Ezeji Nwala, however explained that the National Planning Committee of the Iriji festival has taken all necessary precautions to ensure hitch-free Iriji Festival this year.

In his words “Authority of Ezuruezu, Ndiezeji and Traditional Rulers are here and the venue is Aboh Mbaise stadium.

“Our major threat is insecurity and hunger which from all indications have been taken care of.

“Security has been beafed up and we have also called on the Government to do more protection.

“Right now funds have been released for the tackling of insecurity” Prof Nwala submitted.

Speaking further, Prof Nwala disclosed that President General of Autonomous Communities in Mbaise have been advised to take proactive action on security and make sure that there is no loss of life and properties.

He also said that following the gruesome murder of one of the highly respected Traditional Rulers in Mbaise Land and Imo State, His Royal Highness, Eze James Ndubuisi Nnamdi (Mirioma Durujiaku Uboma 11 Ngurunweke Autonomous Communit) the Committee has appealed to Imo State Government to reinenforce the security apparatus in Imo State by involving the community vigilante (Ndi Nche) who could provide security and intelligence for the protection of our communities and people in Imo State.

Ezeji Dr Kachi Nwoga in his own speech made it clear that the custodian of Iriji Mbaise is the Ezeji people (Kings of Yam). He also submitted that there is no faction adding that the 2023 Iriji Mbaise will record a huge success.

The Sole Administrator of Aboh Mbaise, Barr Ogechi Njoku Ehirim in her own speech on behalf of other Sole Administrators from Mbaise Nation expressed joy and happiness on the journey so far, adding that by the grace of God this year’s Iriji Mbaise will be one of the best in recent time.

According to her, adequate security will be provided and there will be Traditional dance groups to showcase the rich socio cultural heritage of Mbaise nation as well as to entertain the audience (visitors).

She disclosed that there will be enough to eat and drink on that particular day Tuesday August 15th 2023.

Prof Nwala was flaked at the World Press Conference by the Secretary 2023 Iriji Central Planning Committee Dr Des Chikwe, Chairman Aboh Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness, Eze M. Nwaturuocha, SOLAD Aboh Mbaise Council, Barr Ogechi Njoku and President Ezeji Mbaise, Ezeji Greg Ekeagwu used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to distinguished son and daughters of Mbaise. They include, Joseph Iwunna who baptized and gave the name “Mbaise” to the people, Mr Achara who nicknamed Mbaise “Mbaukwu” Chief Dennis Abi who later became a member of the Federal House of Representative and Chairman Mbaise County Council. Chief Pills Nwoga, the First Mbaise Man to get standard six certificate and also the first Minister from Mbaise, Chief William Obasi from Amumara, Oparaji of Nguru, Chilaka of Umunama to mention but a few.

History has it that unification of Iriji Mbaise started in 1955 and the main idea is to honour land and see anything planted on it the most access of man. Anything cultivated on land are the most respectable as we gathered.

Yam is respected as a king of all crops and Mbaise people celebrate and honour it. At the end of every farming season, Mbaise gets together to thank God for protection in the new farming season.

Iriji is like their own Christmas.