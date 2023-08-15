Imo Guber 2023: NANS Visits Bede Eke Over Uzodinma’s Re-election

The Leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students Imo Axis, Students Union Presidents and Stakeholders of Imo Comrades Community paid a partnership visit to Rt Hon Bede Uchenna Eke on the re-election bid of Sen. Hope Uzodinma. The uncommon infrastructural developments, institutional upgrades, Youth engagement programs and connecting Imo State to the mainstream of the national politics etc, all done by Gov Hope Uzodinma were observed and applauded. In the spirit of the saying “Reward Of Good Work Is More Work”, The body communicated Rt Hon Bede their resolve to mobilize the support and votes of their constituents (Students and Imo Comrades Community) for Gov Hope Uzodinma come November 11th, 2023. Let the Good Work Continue in Imo State. In attendance were; the PRO NANS Zone F South East, Comr Gloria Chizzy Uwakwe, President Federal Polytechnic Nekede/Chairman Council of SUG Presidents, Comr Okebaram Stanley, President Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Comr Anokwu Princewill Nzube, President College of Education Ihitte Uboma, Comr Ignatius Onuoha, President Imo State Polytechnic, Comr Samuel Emetuche Ozoemena, President Imo State University, Comr Okwaraji Chidera V. President Federal College of Land Resources Technology, Comr Favour Ifunanyachi Emerenini, President College of Nursing and Health Orlu Comr Ogubie Chidiebere Makayla, President K.O Mbadiwe University Ideato, BOT Chairman Imo State NANS Comr Casmir Nneji Okereafor (Ohaneze), Trustees: Comr Hon Chidi Aguocha, Comr Anozie Rockson (Osas), Comr Chukwuemeka Chikere (APC Youth Leader, Isiala Mbano), Comr Munachiso Nwaiwu (Shulla), Comr Opara Christopher (Skin), Comr Bob Remigus (Borboz), Comr Chibueze Paparazzy, Comr Elijah C Osigwe and others.