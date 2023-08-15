Nov 11 Imo Guber: Uzodimma Has Come To Better Lives, Make Imo Development Hub Of South East, Says Nnawugo

By Onyekachi Eze

Inching to the next Imo State Governorship election slated for November 11, 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, testimonies have greeted the performance of the first tenure of Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

There have been arrays of assessment trailing the APC administration in Imo State. While there are divergent opinions as to why Uzodimma has to continue till 2027/2028, Elder Aloy Nnawugo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Affairs has attributed the 3R regime as divine mandate.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the official unveiling of Uzodimma’s running mate, Mrs Chinyere Ihuoma Ekemaru for the November election, held in Owerri over the weekend, the Special Adviser on Diaspora Affairs buttressed that Imo people have been bountifully blessed with the choice of Uzodimma as Governor.

At first, Nnawugo was of the view that the choice of a female running mate was for gender balancing, which has further portrayed the governor’s act of responsibility.

He went memory lane to assert that Imo State before January 20, 2020 and now is not the same, but a total reformation in virtually all the facets of governance.

Elder Nnawugo further highlighted that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Divine Mandate in the State is to better the lives of Imolites and residents.

He also added that the governor is a Bridge-builder, whose resilience in making Imo State the hub of development in the South Eastern Region of the Country cannot be overemphasized.

Regardless of the many challenges that occasionally greets leadership, Nnawugo thumbed up for the governor for stilling the storm, by making lives and property secured.

The elder statesman in his exact words submitted, “Leadership is not simple, it is not a piece of cake on the table, it is full of battles and wickedness;

“Compared with what Uzodimma has gone through in our dear State, Imo, it is not easy, but because God is on his side, that is why he overcame the challenges;

“Looking back from January 15th, 2020, you will understand that Uzodimma is a man chosen by Almighty God to be the Governor of Imo State; that same God will see him through to enter his last four years before moving to Federal Level;

“Uzodimma has a Vision and God ordained that Vision and that is why he overcame the challenges and insecurities, and that same God will see him through before, during and after 11th of November 2023;

“My appeal to Political actors in Imo State is to enter into Dialogue with Uzodimma to make our State great because Uzodimma has a plan and divine mandate to make Imo State great and a development hub for South East, Nigeria, where the Citizens will have employment, healthcare delivery, good roads and infrastructures. And when there’s security, it would attract foreign investors in the development drive”.

In a related development, Elder Nnawugo pleaded to the masses especially Imolites to support Uzodimma to finish his eight years tenure which has so far in the first tenure been reckoned with landmark achievements.

Nnawugo stated, “My prayer is for our people, both home and in Diaspora to support Uzodimma’s vision and be a stakeholder. I pray that God Almighty in His infinite Mercy would see all of us through towards the good tidings ahead”.

He further expressed optimism that Uzodimma’s second tenure would be for consolidation of all the projects embarked on the first tenure.