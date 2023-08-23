Emeron Foundation Donates Mobility Aids For Persons With Disabilities Across Imo State, Foundation Officially Inaugurated

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A non-governmental organization with the name, Emeron Foundation, has donated mobility aids to persons living with Disabilities across Imo state.

The donation was made last weekend at Presentation Secondary School Ogbaku in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, of lmo State.

Speaking during the donation and inauguration of the foundation,the chairman of the event,Rev Dr Basil Okeychukwu Ezike, who is a Pastor and Teacher at Imo State University, Owerri appreciated the Founder of Emeron Foundation,Dr Emmanuel Nkwogu for his philanthropic work towards his community and lmo State in general even now that the economy is biting hard on the people.

He noted that the kind gesture form Dr Nkwogu has be an agelong practice he developed before leaving for United States of American

to practice as a physician.

He used the opportunity to inform that the donations are free of charge and that it is for those who are in most need of the items. He added that the gestures are not for politics as the donor is not a politician and has no intention of joining politics soon.

He also encouraged those who may not have gotten any aid now to have patience as new donations are on the way coming.

In her speech, representing her husband , Mrs Benice Ahunna Nkwogu ,said that the Emeron Foundation , is a non -governormental organization which is registered under Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, and the office is at Budget and National Planning of Nigerians, Federal Ministry of Finance.

“As a non- governmental organization (NGO) the surest way to correct the imbalance in Health Care Delivery is by taking service back to the people”.

She said that her husband, Dr Nkwogu believes in thinking globally and acting locally, which is why he is donating mobility aids to persons with disabilities, disability could be due to old age, incapacitating illness,or developmental anomalies.

She noted that the records of those that benefited from their foundation can not be given out to any one or group unless is needed by law as she said ,that is the privacy policy of the foundation.

Mrs Bernice Nkwogu, added that what is been donated is a right step in the right direction promising to deliver to the community when ever the mobility aids comes from Dr Nkwogu.

She called on those who didn’t get this time to have patience as more will be coming soon and all those who needs it will benefit .as she added that the items donated are not properties to be stored rather it should be used to aid them move about.

Speaking during the event, one of the beneficiaries, Miss Ogechi L.Amah who had an accident and lost one of her legs thanked Dr Nkwogu for his philanthropic gesture towards her even when she don’t know him or his wife in person.

She prayed that God will sustain him and make him to live longer and prosper more for those who are in need of his help .

Some of the items donated include, Wheelchairs,Rollators, Rollings, Walkers , Deluxe Folding Walkers,Crutches and Cances .