Minor Cabinet Reshuffle Looms In Imo, As Uzodinma To Replace Finance Commissioner, Uzoka

.May Bring In Fresh Faces, As Guber Election Approaches

Indications are that Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma may do a minor Cabinet reshuffle as the November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election approaches.

Sources said that the Governor may use the opportunity of the reshufflement to achieve the things.

The Governor will replace the former Commissioner for Finance, Dr Mrs Doris Uzoka, who has been elevated to the position of a Minister of the Federal Republic incharge of Trade and Investment.

Trumpeta learnt that the office of the Commissioner for Finance is too important to be left vacant for too long.

This Newspaper learnt that the Governor may direct another Commissioner to take over the office of commissioner, in what could be a minor cabinet reshuffle instead of dissolving the entire cabinet with a few months to the all important Imo Governorship election on November.

However, sources said that the Governor may also remove some of the Commissioners who are not living up to his expectation, especially those causing bad image to the Government.

Trumpeta learnt that the Governor will in the next coming week spend more time in the State than in Abuja, since the election is fast approaching.

This News was told that those Commissioners who have turned their offices into scamming the masses or communities, using the name of the Government should not expect to remain in office any further.

Trumpeta learnt that the Governor is not taking any chances, including to clear some of the debts hanging on the neck of the Government, as he doesn’t want to go into the election owing any civil servants or Government Appointee.

Sources said that he will rejig too many policies and focus on completing most of the projects started by his administration, especially in the area of roads.