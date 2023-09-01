Uzodinma Deserves A Second Term – Says Steve Asimobi

A prominent politician in Imo State, and Lawyer, Chief (Barr) Steve Asimobi has explained why the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma should be given another opportunity to lead Imo State for another four years.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri, the Special Adviser SA to Uzodinma on Strategy and policy maintained that he would not want Imo State to repeat the mistake they made in 2011 by voting out a performing Governor because of Sentiment, emotion and propaganda only to regret later.

The Nkwerre born astute Political Analyst disclosed that it is for the betterment of Imo populace that a performing Governor like Uzodinma is retained in office to complete the good work he has started, pointing out that assuming a new fellow comes in now, all that Uzodinma has done may be abandoned to become White Elephant Projects, to the detriment of Imo Development and Continuity in governance.

Asimobi who had worked in the Governors Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha, and now Uzodinma Governments said that as an experienced Political Consultant, he knows that Uzodinma has done very well, despite the situation his Government found itself in the beginning.

Explaining further, he said that when Uzodinma arrived in office, he met the issue of COVID 19 and Insecurity caused by the Nnamdi Kanu saga, and yet was able to keep Imo State economically stable.

Asimobi said that if Uzodinma returns for a second term, without distractions and now more experienced, he will do more for Imo State and her people.

He said presently, Uzodinma is placed in a position to attract dividends of democracy to Imo from his National Connections as both the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, and Southeast Governors Forum, which is made up of APGA, PDP, APC, and Labour Party Governors.

“These recognitions are an indication of his National Capacity, which Imo State should rather explore for the development of the State, than aborting such an opportunity for the State “Asimobi said.

The Ikenga Nkwerre therefore appealed to Imo people across party lines to support a performing Governor, adding that with the Imo charter of Equity now in action, Uzodinma would be succeeded by a Governor either from Okigwe or Owerri, in a peaceful transition that will install eternal peace in Imo Governorship rotation among the three political zones of the State.

Asimobi prays for a peaceful Governorship election in Imo State, and emplored the opposition candidates to focus of issue based campaign but ignore acts that may unnecessarily heat up the Imo polity.

He cited the Orlu-Owerri, Okigwe- Owerri, Owerri- Umuahia roads, the Sea Port in Oguta, the Refinaries being planned in the oil producing Areas of Imo State, prompt payment of Civil Servants, establishment of various higher Institutions, across the State etc as some of the solid achievements of the Uzodinma administration.