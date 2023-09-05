Insecurity: Oguta Community Suffers Reprisal Attacks

For number of weeks now, Ejemekwuru Community in Oguta LGA of Imo State has been under attacks, believed to be reprisal one perpetuated by hoodlums in collaboration with some youths of the Community.

An indigene from Umuebee village in Ejemekwuru, who pleaded anonymity, told Trumpeta that for more than two weeks the Community has been regularly attacked at 7pm every day, thus forcing the entire Community to go to bed earlier than usual.

According to our source, recently, three members of the gang were caught after an attack which led to a gun duel.

One out of the three hoodlums caught, who was an indigene, was beaten to a pulp and asked to reveal the identity of his other members, which he refused and instead opted to die alone.

He was allowed to go home where he later died few days later but the other two were handed over to Police. One died on the way, the other in the Police cell.

Irked by these incessant attacks, the Ejemekwuru Community met and mapped out security strategies to tackle these hoodlums but it leaked.

Another attack took place one evening. On arrival they were shouts of “wey dem, wey dem”. The gallant Ejemekwuru vigilante confronted and repelled them, they fled leaving two vigilante members, Messers Chijioke Obiagwu and Eburue injured.

Meanwhile, fear of the unknown had gripped the residents with another level of insecurity pervading the community as they seek the attention of Government and security agencies.