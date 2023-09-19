Referees Deputy President, Mejuobi, Elected Member, Imo FA Board

A seasoned journalist and football administrator, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi, has been elected into the Executive Board of the Imo State Football Association.

Mejuobi who is a Co-publisher of Trumpeta and Director of the Newspaper house based in Owerri , Imo State was among the Board Members who got elected on Saturday 16th September 2023, during the Elective Congress of the Imo FA at the event hall of the CAN Secretariat, Owerri Imo State.

Not new in football matters, Mejuobi who served as Chief Press Secretary, CPS to the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and recently as the Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs to the immediate past Minister of State for Education, came into the Imo FA Board under Orlu Zone.

It would be recalled that Mejuobi, a retired Premier League Referee and now Premier League Assessor in April this year was elected the Deputy President of the Nigeria Referees Association, NRA, after serving two times as the