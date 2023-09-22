Imo Guber: Okigwe Consultative Assembly Debunks Endorsement Of PDP’s Candidate, SamDaddy

.Says Report Arrant Nonsense

.Describes Uzodimma As Okigwe’s Sole Candidate

The Okigwe Political Consultative Assembly (OKIPOCA) has described as nonsensical and untrue, the claim by a faceless group, calling itself, Oganihu Okigwe Unity Forum, that the good and development loving people of Okigwe have endorsed candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy), for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in our state.

“Nothing can be far from the truth,” it stated.

OKIPOCA in a statement signed by its President, Dr Lady Love Inneh and Director of Publicity, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem, while reacting to the alleged endorsement of Senator Anyanwu reminded the political jobbers that the entire Okigwe people; stakeholders, including the coalition of political parties, clergymen, traditional rulers had endorsed our Governor, His Excellency, (Senator) Hope Uzodimma, for a second term, pointing out that for the Charter of Equity to succeed, other candidates should allow Governor Uzodimma to complete his second term so that the governorship will move to another Zone, come 2027.

According to the statement: “OKIPOCA is a socio-political group and has been in the forefront in fighting for the good of Okigwe people.

“We want to state unequivocally that there was no meeting in Okigwe Zone where leaders gathered to endorse Sam Daddy. The so-called Oganihu Okigwe Unity Forum that allegedly did the endorsement is a faceless or amorphous group, unknown to the people of Okigwe Zone.

“This is an indication that the PDP ticket given to Senator Anyanwu is worthless, exactly like the Zimbabwe Dollar, and that is why he is now seeking for fake endorsement.

“The sole candidate of Okigwe people for the November 11, 2023 Governorship election is Governor Hope Uzodimma, and as such, the entire Okigwe people, led by the Okigwe Global Elders Forum, came out in their numbers on Saturday 21, January 2023, to endorse Governor Uzodimma, at the Okigwe Township stadium.

“Okigwe people further reiterated their endorsement last month, at the country home of Chief Tony Chukwu, in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, where they declared Uzodimma as the sole candidate of the Okigwe people.

“These endorsements and acceptance of Uzodimma by Okigwe people was widely publicized. So, we challenge these political jobbers or charlatans, who never mean well for our people, claiming they have endorsed Sam Daddy, to show us evidence of the endorsement.

“The entire youths of Okigwe had even penultimate week endorsed Governor Uzodimma and President of Town Unions also did the same. The records are there. Can we say for Sam Daddy? No way! Okigwe people will never support a man like Senator Anyanwu, who has never attracted any project for Okigwe people.

“Senator Anyanwu does not have what it takes to be Governor of Imo State, and that is why the entire Imolites from the three Senatorial Districts are craving for Uzodimma’s second term.

“Ndi Okigwe today are blessed with Uzodimma in the saddle and we are backing him for second term, so he can complete all the laudable projects he started. OKIPOCA therefore admonish Senator Anyanwu to withdraw his aspiration and wait for the turn of Owerri, so he can then have the opportunity to test his popularity. For now, there is no vacancy in Douglas House,” read the statement.

On the claim that the PDP will stop the insecurity in the state if elected, OKIPOCA asserted that, “Neither Anyanwu of the PDP, nor Athan of the Labour Party (LP) has the requisite experience and connection to carry out all they are promising.

“Governor Uzodimma has already done wonders in Imo State in less than four years and his relationship with the Federal Government is something that has given Imo advantage over and above other states.

“The security challenge we are experiencing today was concocted by the PDP and their cohorts in the opposition, because of their unpatriotic and myopic thinking that the Federal Government will declare a state of emergency in Imo. But they failed.

“As Imolites, we are appealing to the candidates of the opposition political parties to stop what they started because they are killing our people. God will punish the wicked.

“We use this opportunity to commend our God-given Governor Uzodimma to continue his good works as victory is on the way. Imo people will reward him for all his hardwork, dedication and love for humanity by voting massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC), come November 11.

“No witch or wizard can stop the Progressive change we have seen in Imo. Uzodimma will defeat his opponents with very large margin, because he has worked for the people,” it stated.

Signed:

Ogaraku Chimezie G

PRO.