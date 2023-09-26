Imo Guber:  Over 20,000 APGA, YPP, Labour , Accord Party Members Join PDP

Ahead of November 11 Governorship election in Imo State, the Peoples Democratic Party has received into its fold no fewer than 20, 000 persons after dumping their former political parties to join hands with “Sam-Jones” project to liberate the state from the grip of bad governance and insecurity.

The event took place weekend at the PDP State Secretariat along Okigwe road, Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Political parties that collapsed into PDP include, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP) and Action Alliance (AA) respective.

Leading the defectors into PDP, immediate past State Chairman of SDP and Secretary General of Sam-Jones Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Hon Prince Marshall Okafor-Anyanwu led members of Social Democratic Party, Hon Chima Akuchie led members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon Victor Diala led members of Young Progressives Party (YPP), while Hon Alvan Opara (Ex LP State Publicity Secretary) led members of Labour Party respectively.

Out of excitement for being part of PDP, the defectors torn their party’s membership cards and as well, burn the party’s flags to mark the end of their former political parties in the state.

Receiving the defectors in a mega event at the PDP Secretariat, State Chairman of PDP, Engr Charles Ugwu thanked them for the boldness to escape from the hook of political slavery, assuring them that the party would treat them the same way its members were treated.

He said that as members of PDP, they posses the same rights and privileges like other members, adding that the leadership of PDP at all levels in the state would never discriminate against anyone.

Engr Ugwu therefore charged them to go into their respective wards, communities and local governments to mobilize supports for PDP, adding that their passion to be part of the success story of the party after the November 11 election is not only a sealed deal, but sacrosanct and non negotiable.

In their separate speeches, representatives of the decampees, Hon Okafor-Anyanwu, Hon Chima Akuchie, Hon Victor Diala, and Hon Alvan Opara said that they left their former political parties after seeing that those parading themselves as Governorship candidates were in real sense, not contesting election.

“It was indeed a waste of time to continue to remain in our political parties, those who claim to be running for Governorship seat are indeed not serious but only to update their CVs. Today, we have seen the light in PDP with Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Rt Hon Jones Onyereri as candidates. We must redeem the battered image of Imo state. With these vibrant young men, the journey of liberating Imo state from the shackles and stranglehold of insecurity, corruption and bad leadership is possible. We shall join hands to make this history a reality. We were not induced of any kind, but in the spirit of building a new Imo where everyone will be safe necessitated our movement into PDP and Sam-Jones project”

They regretted that instead of their Governorship candidates to show that they were not seriously running to win election, the candidates were busy soliciting for funds from individuals to enrich their pockets.