Yvonne Amadi’s Birthday Turns Carnival, As Uzodinma, Obasanjo, Ohakim, Reps Speaker, Others Storm Event

.As Charlvon Thanks God For Successful Outing

On the 4th of May, 2024, the Hilton Mansion of Charlvon in Eziama, Ikeduru LGA was adorned with splendor and joyous celebrations as Princess Yvonne Iyobosa Amadi, the revered mother of the Federal House of Member representing the good people of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, marked her 60th birthday in grand style. The event was a testament to her esteemed position and the love she has garnered over the years.

Dignitaries from various spheres of influence graced the occasion, adding to the grandeur of the celebration. Leading the pack was the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, accompanied by his amiable wife. Their presence underscored the significance of the event and the esteem in which Princess Yvonne is held.

Adding to the prestige of the gathering was the gracious presence of the wife of the former president, representing her husband, President Olusegun Obasanjo. Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, a prominent figure in the political landscape, also joined the celebration, along with the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo World Wide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu and the Royal fathers whose presence added touch of cultural richness to the event.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, and Chief Tony Chukwu, Chief MACON Nlemigbo, Amb Greg Mbadiwe, Chief Charlse Orie(Akuatuegwe), Dr Ossy Ukanacho(immediate past PDP candidate for House of Representatives), H/E, Dan Nwanyawu, Hon Paschal Uzoukwu , the CEO of Marvico Group, Udu Nnamdi Iroegbu, Amb Nkemjika Egwim(Asst Sec. Gen. of general African Senate and Arab World), Prof CONA Asinu-Anosike amongst other distinguished guests, lent their support and congratulations to Princess Yvonne on this milestone occasion. The presence of over 24 House of Representatives Members, who traveled from Abuja to be part of the celebration, further highlighted the significance of the event on the national stage.

The Minister of Youth and Development, Dr Jamila, Chief Jude Ejiogu, and Chief Henry Njoku Harritex, alongside Ugwumba Uche Nwosu. Not leaving out Sen Ezenwa Onyewuchi, the Chief of Staff to the government of Imo State, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie and his deputy, Barr. Emeka Agbo,

The event was also graced by the presence of numerous Commissioners, including Hon Ralph Nwosu and Hon Declan Emelumba, as well as Enyinnaya Onuegbu and many House of Assembly Members. Others are Bar Rex Anunobi, Sir Fidel Onyeneke, Sir Bon Unachukwu, Chief Ambrose Ejiogu, Bar Kingsley Ononuju, Chief Willy Amadi, Hon Chike Okafor, Hon Emeka Chinedu, Alex Emeziem, Amb Greg Mbadiwe, Prince Lemmy Akakem, Her Excellency Ada Okwuonu, Alex Mbata.

As the festivities continued well into the night, dancing took the center stage which was evident that Princess Yvonne Iyobosa Amadi’s 60th birthday celebration was not just a personal milestone but a reflection of God’s grace, respect, admiration, and affection she has earned over the years from all corners of society. Here’s to many more years of joy, prosperity, and service to her community, Mbaike Constituency and the nation.