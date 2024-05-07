School Principals In Imo In Trouble Over Extortion of WAEC Candidates

By Okey Alozie

Government College School, Ikenegbu Girls Secondary School, Ndegwu Secondary School and other Secondary Schools In Owerri metropolis Imo State are said to have been allegedly involved in students extortion in the ongoing West African Examination Council (WAEC) Exams.

Information revealed that the above mentioned Schools are now under investigation over collection of unapproved levies.

Report has it that Principals of these schools are allegedly using the WAEC Examination period to extort money from their students who registered for 2024 WAEC and NECO Exams.

As the WAEC Exams commenced last week in Imo Secondary Schools the alleged greedy Principals are said to have vowed to use the opportunity to make money for themselves. Any student who is unable to pay all the school charges were resisted from taking WAEC Exam which started last week.

At Imo Government College Owerri, it was reported that some students were prevented from entering the Exam hall because they could not pay completely the school charges.

These charges according to many are not approved by Government and for that, the students refused to pay any kobo after their WAEC registrations. Even the WAEC registration fees was said to be outrageous because the Principals hiked the registration fees.

Parents and students have started protesting at Government College and Ikenegbu Secondary Schools over the collection these illegal fees.

The WAEC candidates in these schools are disturbed over the action of the principals. Some students said they were asked to come with N 2,000 on daily bases.

Others told our reporter that their Principals are demanding for the payment of N13,000 per candidate before they enter for the WAEC Exams.

ANCOPSS, the umbrella body for Principals has condemned the act and declared it unacceptable, adding that no fee or charge should be collected again from students who have paid for their WAEC.

The Principals already have threatened that any student who did not pay all the school charges as demanded will not participate in the ongoing WAEC, we gathered.