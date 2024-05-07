Battle For In Imo New Head of Service Hots Up, As Governor Directs Workers Due For Retirement To Quit Service

By Okey Alozie

The substantive Permanent Secretaries, in Imo Civil Service are said to be in serious war now over who replaces Engr Raymond Ucheoma, the Head of Service HOS, who has retired but is still in the office as Head of Service.

Engr Raymond Ucheoma, the outgoing Head of Service may likely hand over to a woman.

Information revealed that Imo Workers want the Governor to appoint an experience person that will replace Engr Raymond Ucheoma who according to them has overstayed in office.

The concerned Imo Workers group also wants the Governor to shop for a substantive Head of Service that has more years to stay in the Service and not a person that will not stay up to six months before retirement from the service.

The Government Press Released few days ago disclosed that the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma has cancelled all extension given to Civil Servants who have retired from the Service.

By this implication as we gathered it is time up for Engr Raymond Ucheoma, the present Head of Service, whose tenure is trailing by lots of controversies.

Findings have revealed that the substantive Permanent Secretaries are very few and only 3 of them will remain in office after 31st of December 2024. The Governor may likely choose new Head of Service from the 3 Permanent Secretaries that have more than one year to stay in office.