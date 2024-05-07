Meet Confirmed Bishop of Ahiara  Catholic Diocese, Nwobi

The Holy Father has appointed as Bishop of the Diocese of Ahiara (Nigeria) H.E. Monsignor Simeon Okezuo Nwobi, C.M.F., currently titular Bishop of Rusgunie and Auxiliary to the Apostolic Administrator sede vacante of Ahiara.

Curriculum vitae

Bishop Simeon Okezuo Nwobi, C.M.F., was born on 25 March 1960 in Eziama Oparanadim Ekwereazu, in the Diocese of Ahiara. After entering the Congregation of the Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Claretians), he undertook the studies of Philosophy at the Claretian Institute of Philosophy Maryland, Nedeke, and, subsequently, of Theology at the Bigard Memorial Seminary in Enugu. He made his perpetual profession on 11 September 1988 and was ordained a priest on 21 July 1990 for his Congregation.

He obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology in Enugu, a Licentiate in Missiology from the Pontifical Gregorian University of Rome and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the National Open University of Nigeria.

He has held the following positions: Parish Priest at St. Anthony in Igbo-Ora (1990-1992); bursar at Claretian Theology in Enugu (1992-1997); Director of the Department of Spirituality at the #Claretian Institute of Philosophy Maryland, Nedeke (1999-2000); Professor at Bigard Memorial Seminary in Enugu (2000-2009); Prefect of the Apostolate at the Claretian Provincial Curia of New Owerri (2005-2010); parish priest at St. Paul in Nekede (2006-2010); Provincial of the Eastern Nigeria Province of the Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (2010-2022).

He was appointed titular Bishop of Rusgunie and Auxiliary Bishop of the Apostolic Administrator sede vacante of Ahiara (Nigeria) on 14 October 2023, receiving episcopal consecration on the following 19 December.