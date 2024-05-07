Imo Police Launches Special Squad To Tackle Cultism, Sexual Harassments

In a bid to guarantee safety of students, teachers and educational institutions in Imo State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma has launched a security campaign team called School Protection Squad (SPS).

The squad, it was gathered is made up of over hundred dedicated, patriotic, and well-trained officers who have been equipped with patrol vehicles, motorcycles, bulletproof vests, smoke gunners, arms, and state-of-the-art alarm triggering device with a control system at the Force Headquarters, Abuja to tighten-up security in schools.

Speaking at the event, held at the Owerri City Secondary School, Owerri on Thursday, CP Danjuma stated that the programme was the initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun deepen security across the federation, learning institutions inclusive.

The Imo Police boss disclosed that the squad will be deployed across the vulnerable primary, secondary schools, and tertiary Institutions in the state to help safeguard the students, teachers, and educational facilities in the state as well as assist in combating the prevalence of cultism, illicit drug intake among other social vices in the state.

He expressed confidence that the SPS operatives will discharge their duties professionally in line with the Standard Operating Procedures and urged the residents of the State to support them in discharging their lawful duties.

This was as he stressed that through collaborative efforts, a secure and conducive learning environment can be achieved for every child in Imo State.

In their remarks, the state Commissioner of Education, Professor John Cliff Nwadike, who represented Governor Hope Uzodimma at the event, the Executive Secretary, Imo State Secondary Education Management Board, Mrs. Dame Augustina Azubuike, the Owerri City Secondary School Principal (Senior Section), Mrs. Anne Ikwumezie and the students of the school applauded the police for the initiative.

They pledged their commitment to partner with the Police in the fight against cultism, bullying, sexual harassment and other forms of criminality in all schools in the state.

Nwadike said, “On behalf of my governor, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, I want to commend the Nigerian Police Force for this initiative in our schools. I also want to assure you of the government’s support to this programme.”

“I also use this medium to express my thanks to the Executive Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Honourable Commissioner of Education, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, and the Executive Secretary, Secondary Education Management Board for giving their wonderful support to this initiative.” Mrs. Ikwumezie added.