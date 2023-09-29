Imo Guber: INEC Cannot Conduct Credible Election Alone, Says REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has called on the stakeholders of Imo state to join hands with the Commission to ensure that the forthcoming November 11th governorship election in the state is free, fair and credible.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a workshop organized by the Commission for Media Executives in the state, held in Owerri, on Wednesday, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Prof. Sylvia Agu insisted that achieving credibility in an election requires collective effort especially from the key stakeholders.

According to her, “the political parties, politicians or candidates, the electorate, security agencies and even the media have roles to play towards achieving hitch-free and credible elections all over the world.”

“And if we must achieve credibility in the coming governorship election in Imo State, everyone must work together with INEC to achieve that. INEC can’t do it alone.

“We need the electorate to protect their votes. We need the political parties not to bias their minds through votes buying. They should allow the voters to exercise their franchise.

“We also need the security agencies to be there to protect our facilities, our staff and the voters. This is the only way we can get things right in this election.” Agu said.

The Imo boss also reiterated the preparedness cum commitment of the Commission to improve on the previous elections conducted in the state.

She assured that, with collective support from the stakeholders, “the commission is poised to live up to expectations in the coming Imo State governorship election.”

She said, “we have been meeting with the stakeholders and we are still going to be meeting with them to rub minds together to see how we can chart a new course so that we can get things right in this election.

“In fact, I am happy to tell you that from the meeting we had last Thursday, the stakeholders are all cooperative. They are all ready to work with INEC to ensure that we have a free, fair and credible elections in the state.”

The REC also urged eligible voters who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs to do so within the time frame allocated for it, to enable them participate in the election.

She disclosed that the Commission has created additional centers to enhance easy collections of the PVCs across the state.

Prof. Agu further appealed to media practitioners in the state to partner with the Commission on programmes that would enhance the awareness and participation of voters in the state.

“So in telling our stories, I urge you all to emphasize the gains of participation and need to protect our democracy to the voters and the entire citizens.” she said.