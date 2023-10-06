Ow-Municipal Tribunal Verdict: Non Indigenes Association, Owerri Backs Obodo On Rejection

..Insists Appeal Court Will Overturn Judgment

By Orji Sampson

Members of the Non Indigenes Association, Owerri-Municipal NIA, has Reaffirmed their support for the Member representing Owerri Municipal Council at the Imo State House Of Assembly, Hon Ugochukwu Obodo stating that they stand with him on the rejection of the tribunal judgement that sacked him as winner of the March 2023 election.

Speaking to Trumpeta on behalf of his members on the disturbing judgement in Owerri the Association Chairman, Sir Lawrence Okoye who also doubles as SA to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Labour Matters II described the tribunals verdict in Nasarawa State as unfair judgement to the constituents of Owerri Municipal as well as non Indigenes who reside or operate in the area.

He observed that the effective representation proposed and already commenced by Hon Obodo even before his election doesn’t need to be truncated adding that the Umuororonjo born philanthropist understands the concerns and needs of his people and is well poised to delivering it via efficient representation at the state Assembly.

He however called on supporters of Hon Obodo, APC faithful especially in Owerri Municipal and well wishers to remain calm and law-abiding as legal Councels to Obodo are diligently studying contents of the unsettling judgement and will on his instruction initiate the process of appealing the judgement to get the people’s mandate back.

Sir Okoye who maintained that members of NIA in Owerri Municipal will always give maximum support to Hon Obodo and the second term bid of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo state, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma said, “until the appeal judgement is heard and a final decision is reached that Obodo will still continue to serve as the Lawmaker for Owerri Municipal Council at the Imo State House of Assembly and will continue to ensure that the voice of his constituents is head and we’ll respected”