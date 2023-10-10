Imo Born Industrialist, Prince Onuoha Urges Uzodinma On Attracting Investors In His Second Term

..Describes Industrial Revolution As Panacea To Economic Devt

By Orji Sampson

Imo State born renowned Industrialist and football club proprietor, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha has called on the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to prioritize attracting more investors to the state with the view of ensuring Industrial revolution in the state during his second term in office

Prince Onuoha who made this call over the weekend while analysing the upcoming November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship Election with Trumpeta, said Gov Uzodinma has done well with the signature roads he constructed from Owerri to Orlu and from Owerri to Okigwe while the Owerri to Mbaise – Umuahia road is still ongoing adding that it is one of the cardinal factors that propels economic development.

He noted that when he (Gov Uzodinma) returns for second term after the November election, that there is need to create more enabling environment that can drive industrial revolution in the state given that his administration is also in a great partnership with the Federal Government to expand and internationalize the Orashi River in Oguta after dredging.

“Although am not a politician but it’s imperative to state here that some of the policies that can help drive economic development in the state has been kick started by the government under Uzodinma but his aides and followers must encourage him to do more as it would not just help the state’s internal revenue but would help reduce unemployment as well as ameliorate insecurity in the state as most of the people engaging in restiveness will be meaningfully engaged when industries starts springing up in the state.

“Imo needs to embrace industrialization to complement the numerous hospitality industries already growing in the Eastern Heartland and the state government must lay down the foundation by creating that environmental enablement and reviving the Industrial Estate as well as creating policies that can attract potential investors.

“Gov Uzodinma and his campaign team should start working on how it would leverage on attracting investors to the state to help change the economic fortunes of our dear State to help cushion the effect of the plunging economy.

“Imo is indeed blessed with great Industrialists and they can bring their fleets of industries and wealth of experience back home to help make the state a giant through industrialization and I strongly believe that Gov Uzodinma has the capacity to get it done for job creation, urban development and human capital development.

“It is imperative that a town hall meeting between the Governor and captain of industries/investors who are Indigenes of the state is held to deliberate on ways to collaborate on driving private sector in the state through industrialization.