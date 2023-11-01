NLC To Embark On Mass Protests In Imo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would begin protests in Imo State from 1 November over the alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the state government.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said this at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Ajaero said that “NLC was deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.

“Despite our repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state.

“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023.

“This is to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state,” he said.

The NLC president said the protest was imperative as the government of the state had refused to implement previous agreements.

According to him, the government has repeatedly reneged on agreements, most notably the accord reached on 9 January, 2021, between the state government and organised labour.

“On outstanding salary arrears, shockingly, some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the unfounded label of ‘ghost workers’.

“Unjust declaration of workers as ghost workers, approximately 11,000 hardworking individuals have been unjustly branded as ghost workers, their salaries diverted even while they diligently carried out their duties,” he said.

Vandalisation of NLC state secretariat

On vandalisation of NLC state secretariat, he noted that the wanton destruction of the secretariat was a blatant attacked on the rights of workers and a violation of the sanctity of their representative body.

The NLC president said other grouses were the implementation of discriminatory pay, unsettled gratuity arrears, and non-compliance with National Minimum Wage.

“Nigeria Labour Congress calls on all stakeholders, including civil society organizations, to stand in solidarity with the workers of Imo State in the face of these egregious violations.

“We implore the Imo State Government to honor its obligations and recommit to respecting the rights and privileges of workers.

“As long as it refuses, we will continue in this course of action until we see the desired change. We are ready for industrial peace in the state, but the choice is entirely in the hands of the government of Imo state,” he said.

He alleged that the government relied on its powers to deploy the fierce and coercive forces of the state against trade unions.