Nov. 11 Imo Guber: Arodiogbu Writes Arondizuogu Kinsmen

•Charges Them To Vote For Uzodimma

Nine days to the long awaited governorship election in Imo State, an APC bigwig from Ideato North Local Government Area of the State, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has passionately written his Arondizuogu Kinsmen to massively vote for the APC Candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Arodiogbu who holds sway as the South East National Vice Chairman of the APC outlined most of the reasons why they should not allow a single vote slip off their hands in the poll.

According to him, APC, Uzodimma has done well and deserved a second tenure.

The letter reads;

“APPEAL TO MY AMIABLE

ARONDIZUOGU PEOPLE”.

“I am most delighted to extend my warmest greetings to you all my revered Arondizuogu men and women, young and old, home and in diaspora. As one of you, an indigene, with our overall interest at heart.

My name is Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, from Ndiadimoha, Arondizuogu in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State. Aha m chiri na echichi bu Adimoha(nma) 1 Na Ndi-Adimoha.

By the Grace of God, I am the South East National Chairman or the National Vice Chairman Southeast of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, the biggest Political Party in Africa.

I believe this message gets to each and every one of you with the common interest of deepening the love, peace, unity and tranquility that had existed from time immemorial in our dear town.

On that premise, may I seize this opportunity to recall our minds to the past; my inputs and efforts towards the oneness and development of the Arondizuogu Ancient Kingdom and her wellbeing.

We all can recall that as an individual even before I ventured into Politics, I never downplayed any opportunity or avenues through which my people, the Arondizuogu natives can benefit from.

I as a person have erected School structures, through my relationships with government, donated academic equipments for our Schools. I did not embark on those projects because I had any political ambition, but because I have the wellbeing of our Children, community at heart. I have done other development projects like water supply and contributions to electricity projects in our town.

What about employment of our sons and daughters? Without any equivocation, I, Ijeomah Arodiogbu has facilitated the enrollment of our people into Federal and State Government jobs.

While most of them were gainfully employed into the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, others got at Immigration, and other Federal Agencies and Parastatals. I have facilitated a lot of youths from our community to be enrolled in various government entrepreneurial programs and they have received start-up funds.

As a founding member of the Arondizuogu Security Stakeholders Forum, I donated 3 operational vehicles in that regard, not forgetting the several cash donations for its sustenance.

On the recent insecurity in the area, I have not been lagging behind to the restoration of normalcy. Nevertheless, we all should be aware that security affair is a collective responsibility, not to be left alone for the Government or for an individual. To the glory of God, peace is gradually returning.

And when I finally joined Politics, the goodwill never stopped, rather it multiplied.

It couldn’t have been so rosy without the underground support of our esteem Leader, the Most Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma (Onwa Oyoko).

This is a man that has sacrificed his personal pleasure for the service of God and humanity. Imolites with good sense of records can attest the fact that Governor Uzodimma is a pace setter, a Leader with a difference poised for service delivery.

I plead with you all my Fathers, Mothers, Brothers and Sisters to support me as a bonafide son of the land. I am not contesting for any position, but I am indirectly in the race for Imo State governorship.

We have a vibrant Candidate who has proved beyond every reasonable doubt that he has come to effect good governance, the APC flagbearer for the November 11, 2023 Imo State governorship election, in the person of Senator Hope Uzodimma. Any vote for his re-election is a direct support to me your son, husband, brother, uncle.

Through him, Arondizuogu has benefited tremendously in government.

Let me also inform us that in the 2024 Federal Government budget, I made sure Arondizuogu is well captured. No less than sixteen roads across our locality will wear a new look by the 2024 Appropriation Act of the FG. Those roads I won’t mention yet. I have also approached various other MDAs for other projects in any other areas of infrastructure development you can think of: health centers, schools and water projects.

Ndi-Izuogu na Iheme, I’m your tools, use me. You can be sure that I will never be shy to go to any organ of government and ask, ‘what do you have for my people of the southeast?’. I assure you that Southeast in this four years as the NVC S/E of the ruling APC, starts from Arondizuogu. I assure you that every village in Arondizuogu, be it in Ideato North, Onuimo or Okigwe; will receive numerous infrastructure and human development. Hold me responsible if that do not happen.

These and more are part of the reasons why we should not allow a single vote slip off our hands in this November 11 election. Let us take it as our own thing and struggle. Then, like I said, Arondizuogu will be back to its glorious days as the envy of every town in Igboland. Arondizuogu will re-enact the days of the legendary K O Mbadiwe, Mbonu Ojike, etc.

Let us vote massively for APC, “ebe esere aziza” in the ballot, for our God sent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to continue in his life transforming projects, policies and programs.

In my honour, hold me responsible for your projects by 2024 and multiple projects in each year’s appropriation. We have the Federal and State Government at our hands, all we owe them is our unalloyed support and appreciation.

I will be pleased to engage you further in the coming days and on any issues you need clarification on.

Udo diri unu nine ndi nkem.

May we have life and in abundance.

Yours truly,

Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu

Adimohanma 1 na Ndiadimoha”.