PDP, LP, AA Condemn Attack On NLC President Ajaero, In Imo State

Imo State Labour Party has on Thursday 2nd November, 2023 condemned the maltreatment against the president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero at NLC Secretariat yesterday being 1st of November, 2023. In a press conference organized by the members of Imo Labour Party, the National President of NLC was beaten, harassed and intimidated, such act not in accordance with the law and should therefore be condemned totally.

According to Labour Party, Comrade Joe Ajaero was messed up by the government of Imo State under Hope Uzodinma. Labour Party has this to say “ we wish to unequivocally condemn the Gestapo-like arrest and brutalization of Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, by things allegedly led by State government agents and operatives of the Imo State Police Command”

Imo Labour Party declared to journalists that Comrade Joe Ajaero in a bid to protect the welfare of workers who have not been paid for more than three years, the personers who had served their fatherland for years, substandard state of education, among uncountable atrocities, was humiliated, beaten, without reason.

Imo Labour Party went ahead and condemned insecurity in the state, described it as an precedented, mainly witnessed in the government of Hope Uzodinma. According to them, gruesome murder, kidnapping assassination, armed robbery are master of the day, called on Imo electorates to remove Hope Uzodinma through vote casting.

Imo Labour Party, however, called on president Bola Tinubu as well as security agencies to intervene for the safety of innocent citizens. “Comrade Ajaero was addressing workers at the NLC secretariat when the government thugs swooped on them. They beat him up alongside the General Secretary and Deputy President of the Dock Workers, who reportedly suffered broken arms, while their phones and other valuables were collected from them” they added.

They also declared “the NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero is currently traumatized and in serious pain as a result of the despicable and heinous assault on his person”.

Imo Labour Party remembered how a popular Imo Journalists, Nonso Nkwa was arrested by the Uzodinma’s administration as a result of fairness and balanced reportage, added that Imo Journalists should frown at the development and do the needful via voting him out on the eleventh of November, 2023.

Speaking further, Imo Labour Party alerted the press that Imo APC in conjunction with the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have conspired to conduct election where election is not supposed to hold, called on the people to be watchful.

Imo Labour Party called on international community to be watchful to avoid further rigging by Uzodinma’s administration. They concluded by declaring that Imo Labour Party stands for free and fair election.

Reacting on the incident, Imo State PDP Governorship candidate, Senator Nnaemeka Anyanwu “SamDaddy” also condemned the manhandling of the NLC boss describing it as an affront.

In a release made public by the campaign team, they said, “it is regrettable that the widely condemned lawlessness of the present administration in the State has reached to an incontrollable measure where everyone is a major target”, parts of the release stated.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress TUC, Nuhu Toro while reacting on channels television on the ugly incident said the NLC Leader and other leaders with him who also sustained injuries received treatment at the Federal Medical Centre FMC, Owerri.

He noted that the chairperson of RTEAN, an affiliate of TUC was also attacked and that his phones and money was carted away.