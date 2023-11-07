Imo PDP Critical Stakeholders Warn Against Attacks On Its Members

.Describe Waylaying of Spokesman By Hoodlums As Unfortunate, Akunnakwe

The Imo PDP Critical Stakeholders reports with dismay and severe pain the unwarranted and unprovoked attack on our spokesperson, Comrade Kenneth Chukwuemeka Akunnakwe at Umezuruike Hospital Junction, Owerri, last week.

In a released signed by its Secretary, Dr Ike Law Madu, the Organization said that the mindless attack on Akunnakwe whose only crime is his being the image maker of our political pressure group stands condemned in all ramifications. This is so because Akunnakwe has been a law abiding citizen and reputable member of the society without any dent on his personality.

What is more worrying is that the ruthless attackers upon identifying Akunnakwe after they had effectively blocked his car with theirs, shouted repeatedly: “This is Akunnakwe, the critical stakeholders spokesperson. If we fail this election you understand we know you and your group”. Nothing can be more atrocious to a free citizens’ rights and freedom than this malicious outburst and outrageous threat against Akunnakwe

Taken together, it is as clear as crystal, based on their unconscious outburst, to discern where that unguided but serious attack on Akunnakwe’s life and by extension, other members of the Imo PDP Critical Stakeholders, is emanating from. It simply signifies that some political gladiators have mobilized and deployed thugs and hoodlums against the ever law abiding members of the Critical Stakeholders. But we are not deterred. We are strong in faith and bold in our resolve to make things work and work out well in PDP.

Therefore, shall anything happen to anyone of our members, we now know who to hold responsible.