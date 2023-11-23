AFTERMATH OF APPEAL COURT JUDGEMENT, HOUSE OF REPS YET TO ACCEPT CHIKE OKAFOR

It is not yet Uhuru for Hon Chike Okafor who was declared winner by the Appeal Court as representative of Obowo, Ehime Mbano and Ihiite Uboma Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Okafor had gone to the Election Petition Tribunal to seek for the removal of Hon Jonas Okeke of the PDP who INEC declared winner after the National Assembly Elections in February.

Trumpeta learnt that a week going to two weeks after the Appeal court in Lagos sacked Okeke, Okafor is yet to be administered oath of Inauguration to be member of the House.

As at the time of this report, it was learnt that others who have had the mercy of the Appeal Court; the last court for National Assembly members to seek redress to be declared winners have been inaugurated no show yet for Okafor at the Green Chambers of the Federal parliament.

Sources revealed that the two-time lawmaker is yet to be issued a Certificate of Return by INEC, the organisers of the election to enable Okafor report to the National Assembly for necessary procedures before Inauguration on the floor of the House.

Trumpeta was informed that Okafor and his lawyers as at the time this newspaper went to bed were yet to secure the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement to enable them present to the INEC for the Certificate of Return, CoR.

Our reporter noticed that counsel to Okafor has been keeping vigil at the Court of Appeal to get the CTC of the judgement before the CoR.

Findings by this newspaper reveal that the delay by the Appeal Court to issue the CTC of the judgement may not be unconnected to a petition against the judgement by a concerned group.

The group had petitioned against it on the basis that two other House of Reps members of PDP extraction; Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu and Emeka Martins of Ideato Federal Constituency and Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency respectively experienced similar procedures before emerging candidates of the party.

The petitioners questioned why Ikenga and Emeka would be declared winners by the Appeal Court while Okeke was removed.