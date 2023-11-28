Tension In Mbaise Nation, As Sit-At Home Enforcers Kill Two Police Men

Two policemen and a civilian were on Monday shot dead at Ahiara junction in the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state.

The attack came of time the new commissioner of police in the state, Danjuma Aboki, was in the area on a moral boasting visit to his officers in Mbaise Nation.

Our correspondent gathered that on arrival, the attackers opened fire on the cops who were in uniform.

They killed two policemen on the spot while a stray bullet killed a passers-by.

The source said” two policemen have been killed now at Ahiara junction. On arrival, the gunmen opened fire at the direction of the policemen and killed two on the spot. A stray bullet also hit a young man and he died on the spot. The video clips of the lifeless bodies of the victims are circulating online. This is very unfortunate.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that the command had declared a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

He said “the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives combing the scene of crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two Policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.”

Our correspondent saw video clips of the lifeless bodies of the policemen and the civilian.

Our correspondent recalls that on Saturday evening, the lifeless body of the traditional ruler of Otulu autonomous community in the neighboring Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Eze Joe Ochulor was found dead at the neighboring Aboh Mbaise LGA.

The capitulated lifeless body was found on the road side on Saturday evening after the monarch was kidnapped from his Palace on Saturday morning.

Also, few days earlier, the ward chairman of the People Democratic Party in the Ife/ Akpodim/ chokoneze ward in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Chiedoziem Anyanwu was assassinated in the presence of his wife.

On arrival, his killers demanded to see him. Immediately they confirmed that he was the one they were looking for, they shot him repeatedly and made sure that he was dead before they left the scene.

Property Demolitions: Relocate To South East Now

. Ohanaeze Counsels Igbo Biz Men

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has urged Igbos to relocate their investments back to their homeland in the East, citing the ongoing demolition exercises in Lagos as a reminder of the need for self-reliance.

The organization made the directive known in a statement issued recently.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the refusal of certain Igbos in Lagos to listen to the warnings of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu has led to a perception that Igbos are the architects of their misfortunes in this current situation.

The statement noted that the ongoing demolitions in Lagos have disproportionately affected properties owned by Igbo residents, a situation that has led to a perception that Igbos are the architects of their misfortunes. However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasised that this is an opportunity for Igbos to reflect on their past actions and take steps to safeguard their future.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo pointed to investigations and intelligence reports that have revealed that the loss of investments and properties to the Lagos government and legislators was foreseen by Ojukwu. His prophetic words, the statement said, serve as a reminder that the days of reckoning would come, urging Igbos to heed his advice and relocate their investments back to their homeland.

The statement stressed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as the representative body of the Igbo people, will not engage in a fight against Governor Sanwu Olu and the Lagos government over the ongoing demolitions.

“Instead, we encourage Igbos to view this adversity as an opportunity to rectify obvious mistakes made and safeguard their investments for the future.

“We call upon all Igbos residing in Lagos to seriously consider relocating their investments back home immediately. Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands ready to support and facilitate this transition, ensuring the preservation of our people’s assets and prosperity,” the statement added.