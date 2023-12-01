Imo Lawmakers Lament  Spate of Killing In Imo, Challenge Security Personnel, Want Perpetrators of Mbaise Mayhem Nabbed  

By Onyekachi Eze

Worried over the increasing rate of killings and arson in the Imo Communities, Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have risen to condemn the act, as well as call for more measures to checkmate the reoccurrence.

This was contained in a motion moved on the floor of the House, on Thursday, November 30, 2023 by the Lawmaker representing Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency, Hon. Henry Agbasonu, and seconded by his Oru East Colleague, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri.

Agbasonu had raised the recent incident at Mbaise, where some of his Constituents alongside two Security operatives were murdered in the attack.

It was tagged, “Motion to condemn the gruesome murder of two prominent persons of Ezinihitte Mbaise and to urge the Commissioner of Police to expedite action in the investigation of the murder”.

Co-sponsored by Honorables Sam Otuibe, Bernard Ozoemelam, Bennett Ebonine and Uzoma Francis Osuoha, the Chief Mover of the motion held that it was barbaric to see humans taking lives of another in cold blood.

He disclosed that Mr. Chiedozie Anyanwu, a PDP Ward Chairman of Ife/ Akpodim/Chokoneze, in the Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA was murdered at his premises at Ezinihitte Mbaise on Wednesday night, 22nd November, 2023 at about 8.00pm by some gunmen with police uniform yet to be identified.

“Noting that on the 25th of November, 2023 at about 7.30pm, HRH, Eze Jeo Benz Ochiulor, the Olu 1 of Otulu Amumara Autonomous Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise was abducted from his residence while he was eating, and was murdered and dumped along Mbutu Ife/Amuzu road.

“Aware that before now, Ezinihitte Mbaise used to be one of the most peaceful Local Government Areas in Imo State but unfortunately this is no longer the case because of the recent killings and abductions thereby making it difficult for indigenes to go home and those living in the village, living with fear.

“Worried that not even the security personnel are safe as everybody is vulnerable and nobody has been able to uncover or expose the culprits of these heinous crimes Imo State”

He added that the incident has kept everyone worried thereby living in absolute fear of the unknown.

The Member for Onuimo State Constituency, Hon. Uba James Esile recalled that Imo State was known for her hospitality, but presently, people have lost value for life. For Esile, it was an extended distraction for the governor.

Hon Udeze Ernest Okechukwu, the Lawmaker for Ideato North State Constituency submitted that it was high time everybody join hands with the Government in fighting insecurity, adding that it was not a one man affair.

Udeze remarked that due to the increasing rate of the insecurity, hospitality and tourism attraction in the State is dwindling.

“Security is everybody’s business, it has come to a point where people speak up. It is bartering the image of Imo State. Before now, it was in Orlu, now it has transcended to Mbaise who knows where next?”, Udeze said.

Hon Gilbert Nwosu of Oguta State Constituency in his comments urged Security agencies to re-strategize so that the real actors/perpetrators are brought to the full wrath of the Law.

According to Nwosu, the millions of naira used in fighting insecurity and compensating families of killed ones would have been channeled into other positive ventures to the development of the State, hence asked that normalcy returns.

Hon Uzoma Osuoha Francis of Ohaji-Egbema said, “as a co sponsor of the motion, it was paramount to tackle all about insecurity. Every life lost was so important to the State and to their respective families”.

He therefore enjoined security operatives to be serious minded and be at alert at every given point in time to avert similar scenario.

For the Ahiazu Mbaise two term Lawmaker, Hon Sam Otuibe, he regretted the killing of the Ahiazu Mbaise DPO.

Otuibe described the deceased senior police officer as an icon of Peace who had so much passion for his duty.

Other Honorable Members who contributed in the debate seized the opportunity to express their displeasure on the incident at Mbaise.

While they condoled with the Commissioner of Police, and his men, families if the dead ones were not also left out as they prayed for their peaceful repose and restoration of peace in the land.

After their contributions, the House in its plenary presided by the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe resolved that the gruesome murders of these two Prominent Persons of Ezinihitte Mbaise and other numerous murders in Imo State be condemned in its entirety.

House also resolved that the Imo State Commissioner of Police be urged to expedite action in respect of investigating of the murder of these two prominent persons of Ezinihitte Mbaise.