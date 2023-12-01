IDEATO NORTH LAWMAKER, UDEZE, INAUGURATES HOUSE COMMITTEE ON LGA, RURAL DEV, CHIEFTAINCY AFFAIRS, AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITIES

•AS MEMBER PLEDGE TO WORK FOR INTEREST OF IMO PEOPLE

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly Standing Committee on Local Government Area, Rural Development, Chieftaincy and Autonomous Communities has set motion rolling for effective service delivery, following its official inauguration.

Recall that the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe on November 16, 2023 before adjournment officially announced the list of standing Committees of the 10th Imo House of Assembly.

Fourteen days after, while other Committees were yet to do the needful, same cannot be said of the Local Government Area, Rural Development, Chieftaincy and Autonomous Communities committee.

The Member representing Ideato North State Constituency, Hon. Udeze Ernest Okechukwu (Okey is Okay) is the Chairman.

The Majority Leader of the House and member for Owerri West, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi is the Vice Chairman.

The Deputy Speaker who represents Nwangele State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu and his Oru East Colleague who serves as the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri are Members of the Committee.

Mr Austin Okuwuike is the Clerk of the Committee.

In his inauguration speech, Hon. Udeze Ernest Okechukwu described his emergence as the Chairman of the Committee as a privilege and another good opportunity to serve Imo People.

While pledging his loyalty to serve diligently in the discharge of his duties, he remarked that he would consolidate on the good antecedents set by his predecessor, the late Rt. Hon. Innocent Arthur Egwim.

Udeze affirmed Egwim as a good predecessor who served well while he held sway as then Chairman of the same Committee in the 9th House.

“Okey is Okay” as fondly called reiterated that transparency will be the watchword, as he will always apply wisdom at all times.

“I, my Vice, and the Honourable Members of this Committee will be diligent to duty, especially as this has to do with Communities and the people. We are here to oversight on Local Governments, Rural Development, Chieftaincy, Traditional and Autonomous Communities affairs. Let people feel free and come to us with their cases for adequate solutions”, said Udeze.

Lending his voice, the Vice Chairman, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi said, “the 10th Assembly journey has commenced. This is a sensitive committee that requires wisdom, intelligence and dedication. We in this committee are equal to the task. We will work for the betterment of Ndi Imo, that is the reason we are duly elected Lawmakers”.

Rt. Hon Chigozie Nwaneri didn’t differ from the assertions of his Colleagues as he believes they have come to join hands with the Executive Arm of government in serving Ndi Imo selflessly.