How Imo Police Nabbed Killers Of DPO, Inspector

Imo State Police Command under the leadership CP, ABOKI Danjuma continued to intensify its effort to provide maximum safety and security for ‘Ndi Imo’ as the State has been relatively peaceful. However, last week the Command was faced with some security challenges particularly at the Mbaise axis, by IPOB/ESN Terrorists leading to the death of a Traditional ruler in Ezinihitte Mbaise, a party ward chairman, DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police.

These prompted me to convene a crucial meeting with Inter-Agency Security chiefs in the State aimed at rolling out collaborative operational strategies that will assist in bringing the assailants to book. I directed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad to go all out in synergy with other sister security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the attacks.

The unwavering dedication and persistent efforts of the courageous operatives yielded results as I have before you today a total of 25 male Suspects arrested for various criminal cases ranging from IPOB/ESN Terrorism Activities, Armed Robbery, Murder, Stealing/Receiving Stolen Properties, Cultism, and Unlawful Possession of firearms and Ammunition. These are suspects that are evidentially linked to the respective case against them. While other miscreants were neutralized in a fierce gun battle that ensued between them and the police.

In the course of investigating the aforesaid cases, a total number of 20 Assault Rifles including, 5 AK 47 rifles, 6 Pump Action guns, 9 locally made pistol and one Barrera pistol and a total of 359 rounds of various calibers of ammunition, were recovered from them. Also recovered from these suspects include; six vehicles were recovered, (3) Motorcycles, Charms, IPOB/ESN vest/insignia, Military camouflage, police vests, and other incriminating items.

I will give you insights into some of these cases starting with the

1. BURSTING OF IPOB/ESN TERRORISTS ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN THE KILLING OF DPO AHIAZU MBAISE AND INSPECTOR, RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION.

Following the murder of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police on 27/11/2023, at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise by disgruntled elements suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militia Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the subsequent confessions of suspects arrested at the scene by Police operatives in synergy with the Military, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit on 29/11/2023 stormed the camp of the criminal syndicate at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State, dislodged the terrorists, recovered two automatic pump action riffles and six rounds of life cartridges.

The determined operatives continued their operation in search of the fleeing terrorists, storming Igbodo-Etche in Rivers State through a Technical Intelligence Tracking Device wherein a native doctor named Everest Agbaragam ‘m’, 62 yrs, of Umuoma, Igbodo, Etche Rivers State AKA Mount Everest was arrested. On searching his shrine one pump action gun loaded with 12 rounds of live cartridges, one big bag containing various denominations of Biafran currencies, one live crocodile, and fetish items were recovered.

On interrogation, he confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN. He stated that he usually prepares local bulletproof charms popular known as ‘Odeshi’ for his cohorts before they embark on any operation. He provided useful information to the gallant operatives in storming Umuogwu Forest in Aboh Mbaise LGA on 1/12/23.

The terrorists on sighting the Police, engaged them in a gun battle but were subdued by the combat-ready operatives who professionally maneuvered into vintage position and returned fire. In the ensuing gun duel, some of them were neutralized while others escaped into the tick forest with bullet wounds.

The terrorist camp was dislodged and the following exhibits were recovered; 1. Five (5) AK-47 riffles, 2. Six (6) magazines containing two hundred and twenty (220) live ammunition, 3. Six (6) pump action guns, 4. One hundred and twenty-one (121) rounds of live cartridges, 5. One Revolver, 6. Four (4) locally made pistols, 7. Three Toyota Venza Cars, including the one they used in attacking the DPO, One Toyota Highlander SUV, and IEDs.

An intense manhunt is ongoing to track down other fleeing suspects. They will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.

2. ARREST OF NOTORIOUS ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS:

Intelligence-led investigation and data tracking analysis by operatives of the Command’s Quick Intervention (QIT) Squad led to the arrest of two notorious armed robbery suspects namely; Isreal Ikoma, ‘m’ 40yrs, and Bright Chimezie ‘m’ 42yrs, involved in a case of stealing one Lexus 330 ES Jeep.

The suspects were nabbed on 28/11/2023 at Rumokoro in Rivers State in possession of the vehicles. They have made confessional statements that will assist the determined Police operatives in arresting other members of their criminal syndicate at large. They will be arraigned in court upon completion of a Comprehensive Investigation.

3. In a related development, Operatives of the QIT squad in close synergy with Akokwa Vigilantes swiftly responded to an actionable intelligence received from a concerned citizen that IPOB/ESN members were sighted at Orie Akokwa market moving in a motorcycle and tactically mobilized to the scene. On sighting the operative the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel by were overwhelmed by the stiff resistance and professionalism of the determined operatives, forcing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries. On combing the scene the following items were recovered, 1. Red Qlink Motorcycle, 2. A bag containing 40 pieces of T-shirt, 3. 49 Hand Gloves/face mask, 4. Six Ankle Protector, 5. Four Expanded Rocket Launcher Ammunition, 6. Mopol Uniform, 7. Ammunitions, and 8. Charms.

4. NEUTRALIZATION OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS:

An intense follow-up to a distress call received from a concerned citizen that armed robbers numbering about five, operating with unmarked motorcycles were robbing the shop of Ugorji Chimeeucheya ‘m’ along BSC road Orlu, operatives of Orlu Divisional Headquarters swiftly mobilized to the scene engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel. In the process, one of the hoodlums was neutralized while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries. On searching the suspect and the scene, one unregistered KDH King Motorcycle, one cut-to-size double barrel gun, and three live cartridges were recovered. The lifeless body of the neutralized hoodlum was recovered and deposited at IMSUTH Mortuary, Orlu. Efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects and make them face the full wrath of the law.

5. ARREST OF TWO SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBER/RECOVERY OF A BARRETT PISTOL

On 25/11/2023 at about 21000hrs, Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit Owerri while on surveillance patrol within Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, through credible information arrested two suspects namely; Obinna Emenue 35 yrs ‘m’ of Duruaku and Obinwanne Umuaka in Njaba L.G.A. of Imo State and one Berretta pistol with three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspect. He confessed to being a member of the Armed Robbery gang terrorizing Njaba and Isu Local Government Areas and stated that he was going to meet his gang members for them to embark on Armed Robbery operations that night. The suspects also mentioned his gang members at large. Meanwhile, intense investigation is ongoing for the arrest of his fleeing gang members and the recovery of their arms.

6. ARREST OF NOTORIOUS ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT/RECOVERY OF LOCALLY MADE PISTOL

On 5/10/2023 at about 2020hrs, Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Imo State Command, Owerri while on routine patrol received a distress call from residents of Aladinma Housing Estate, Owerri about the armed robbery activities that had been recurrence attack within the area. On receipt of the distress call, operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit swiftly swung into action, and navigated to the area, hoodlums on sighting the operatives took to their heels and one of the armed robbery gang members Chinonso Obieshi was arrested, one locally made pistol, and two lives cartridges was recovered from the hoodlum. The suspect confessed to being among the armed robbery gang terrorizing Aladinma and Owerri Municipal Council. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

7. ATTEMPTED MURDER/ UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM PISTOL

On 19/11/2023 at about 0730hrs, the family of Nnadi, Amaechi, and Nwadike in Umuayalu, Egbu in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State were having a meeting to discuss their family problem emanating from ancestral land disputes. In the process, parties in the meeting argued among themselves which escalated and the suspect Ugonna Nnadi disrupted the meeting, harassed and assaulted the family elders which made the situation tense. The suspect Ugonna Nnadi rushed into his house, brought out a Chief Revolver pistol loaded with live ammunition, and fired which caused commotion, tension, and fear.

On receipt of the information, Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, swiftly swung into action, gathered intelligence, and arrested the said Ugonna Nnadi. The Chief Revolver pistol with five rounds of live ammunition and one expended shell was recovered from him. The suspect confessed to being a member of the dreaded cult group and stated that he intended to kill the complainant, Chimdi Nnadi. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.

8. ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULTIST: ARREST OF A NOTORIOUS CRIMINAL;

Acting of credible intelligence that hoodlums who specialized in POS fraud are in operation at Umukoto Umudibia, Nekede. Operatives of Nekede Divisional Headquarters in synergy with the local vigilantes mobilized to the scene. On sighting the police the hoodlums took to their heels but were given a hot chase by the determined operatives during which Ifeanyi Anyasodor ‘m’, 23yrs AKA Eluigwe was eventually arrested while Dikachi ‘m’ and other suspects escaped. On searching the suspect, One Baibox, and a suspected stolen POS machine were recovered. On interrogation, he confessed to crime and membership of the Vikings confraternity. Efforts are on top gear to arrest his cohort and bring them to book.

To this end, I appreciate the officers and men of this Command and other sister security agencies for their display of gallantry and professionalism in achieving this operational feat. I thank the good people of Imo State for their unalloyed support and cooperation with the Police and other sister security agencies.

Finally, I want to especially appreciate His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for his continuous support to the Police in the fight against all forms of violent crime in the State.

Thanks and God bless you!

Radio TV Presenters Rename NARTPON TO NAEMPON

The National Association of Radio and Television Presenters of Nigeria (NARTPON) has upgraded to National Association of Electronic Media Presenters of Nigeria (NAEMPON)

The transformation was officially communicated during a meeting between the Imo State Chairman of the parent body, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comr. Engr. Great Uche Ibe and a delegation of NAEMPON led by its President , Presenter Jerry Osuji ; Publicity Secretary and Chairman of Chapter Formation and Inauguration Committee, Comr. Salvator Amadi and Financial Secretary, Princess Vivien Uchechi Unegbu on Tuesday 28th November, 2023.

The development followed discussions on the need for distinction between the Association and Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU).

In a brief speech, NAEMPON President , Presenter Jerry Osuji, after making clarifications, thanked Ibe for his cooperation so far since the formation of the Association nearly 3 years ago.

On his part, Comrade Ibe commended the leadership and members of NAEMPON for making their presence felt in the broadcast industry and urged them to continue to be shining role models.

In his vote of thanks, NAEMPON Publicity Secretary, Comr. Salvator Amadi expressed appreciation on behalf of the Association as he lauded Ibe’s leadership of TUC in the state.

It would be recalled that the Association which celebrated its first anniversary on 7th October, 2022 at Rento Hotel and Suites Owerri with seminar lectures delivered by high profile professionals in the Media and Security sectors, marked it’s second anniversary on October 20th, 2023 with a seminar lecture titled “Ethical Reportage During Elections” delivered by Prof. Sam Ezeanyika, a professor of political economy at Imo State University.

Such seminars and workshops are part of NAEMPON’s commitment to advancing professional proficiency among members numbering over 180 from the 16 Radio and 3 Television stations in Imo State.

The inauguration of Abia State Chapter of the Association in February this year and the end of year party slated for Sunday 10th December, 2023 will be followed by the inauguration of Anambra and Ebonyi State Chapters in February 2024.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been concluded by the Jerry Osuji-led administration to reward some outstanding members of the Association, Fm Stations and Station Managers for their invaluable contributions to the Association in the passing year.

The unique event will form the high point of NAEMPON’S End-of-the-Year Party slated to hold in Owerri next Sunday.