Fear Grips Imo Govt Officials, As Security Personnel Go After Appointees Over Shady Deals

In what appears to be a new turn in the administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma in Imo State, officials of the government are living in fear over arrests from security agencies.

Heralding this new wave of fear in 3R Government in Imo is the sack and subsequent redeployment of some appointees in the state.

Trumpeta learnt that officials of the state government involved in shoddy deals while in office are living in fear that they may he next victims of arrest after few had reported security operatives.

On Monday, this newspaper learnt that a serving Commissioner in the present administration was invited by the security outfit in the state. The official was said to have been invited based on petition that hinged on Racketeering while in office.

It was gathered that based on state government’s denial of land allocation, officials who advertised and collected monies for the purpose without redeeming it were being interrogated leading to fears in government quarters.

To heighten the situation, Governor Uzodinma through his media aide, Oguwike Nwachukwu in a statement warmed against those in office taking laws into their hands by engaging in illegal collection of tolls and extortion from Imolites.

Apparently engulfed with fear, some of the scared government officials have started giving hurried notifications trying to exonerate themselves from any form of illegal act. The head of government agency in Owerri, ENTRACO in a message denied involvement in any form of collection fees from roadside traders warning that it knows nothing about it.

Recall that a commissioner was last week fired same for a head of an agency while one was redeployed to another Ministry this newspaper was told has to do with allegations related to misdemeanor while in office.