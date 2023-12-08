Imo Lawmakers Immortalize Late Speaker Uwajumogu,

Passes Law To Rename College of Education After Him

By Onyekachi Eze

The immortalization of the late scion of the Uwajumogu family who held sway as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly in 2011, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Chukwuemeka Uwajumogu has been set in motion following the passage of a Law in that regard.

The 10th Imo State House of Assembly Members on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 passed the Bill for the amendment of the Imo State College of Education Law No. 11 of 2010 into Law.

The passage followed the recommendation of the report of the adhoc Committee on the Bill.

Following the second reading of the bill held at the plenary session of the IMHA on November 16, 2023, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe constituted an adhoc Committee for further legislative action.

The 3-man ad-hoc committee is made up of the Member representing Ehime Mbano State Constituency, Hon. Benard Ozoemelam, while Honorables Okechukwu Udeze (Ideato North) and Francis Uzoma Osuoha (Ohaji-Egbema) served as members.

According to the Speaker who presided the plenary during the Committee of the Whole House on Tuesday, the adhoc Committee suggested some amendments to the principal Law by deleting the initial short title to “Benjamin Uwajumogu (State) College of Education Law No. 11, 2010”.

Hence, they affirmed it was the only amendment done in the Bill.

However in his short description, the Chief sponsor of the Bill, Hon. Benard Ozoemelam disclosed that during the funeral of the deceased, Governor Hope Uzodimma made an Executive declaration of immortalizing Uwajumogu.

Ozoemelam added that in view of the governor’s proclamation, hence the legal/legislative framework that has come to become a Law.

Speaking further, the Ehime Mbano Lawmaker described Ben Uwajumogu as a Parliamentarian of repute who exerted all his widom, knowledge, time and strength in serving his land, Imo State and Nigeria until death.

To this end, Ozoemelam opined that replacing “College of Education” with “Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education State” would further give the dead a peaceful repose.

Other Lawmakers who spoke in agreement affirmed Uwajumogu as a sage, whose legislative impacts still resonates.

They commended the Governor for acknowledging the good works of Uwajumogu which propelled him to make the initial declaration the day he was buried.

Reporting Progress on the said bill, Speaker Olemgbe read out thus, “Consequent upon the findings and amendment made, the Committee recommends that the bill be read the 3rd time and passed into law”.

The Clerk of the House was asked to prepare a clean copies of the Bill so passed into Law for Governor’s assent.

Recall that before his death in December 18, 2019, Ben Uwajumogu served shortly as the Senator for Imo North (Okigwe Zone) in the National Assembly. His stay at the Senate was short lived.