Why Uzodimma  Sacked LGA SOLADs

.Says LGA Election To Hold Next Three Months

In one full swoop that has changed the face of his administration a day after beginning his second term in office, Governor Hope Uzodimma has sacked Sole Administrators of Local Governments in Imo State.

Moments after he was sworn in, Uzodimma after removing his aides further sent packing the SOLADs.

Trumpeta learnt that the decision to let go the SOLADs was to create room for those that will usher in election at the councils.

It would be recalled the governor had during his first tenure gave repeated assurances which couldn’t see the light of the day.

The next move for the governor is to get the councils set by appointing those who would come in to organize the election.

Available information to Trumpeta has it that after settling down to business for the second term, the next major task is to conduct the LGA elections which may come up in the next three months.