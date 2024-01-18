Imo SEMB Boils Over Transfer of Teachers, Principals

.As Old Staff Refuse To Move To New Stations

By Okey Alozie

Imo Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) is said to be on fire again over alleged punitive and unrationalized transfer of Teachers and Principals of Secondary Schools in the State.

Our source revealed that many Teachers and Principals has over stayed in their present schools and against this backdrop, the new Executive Secretary embarked on mass transfer which affected so many Principals last year.

This year a good number of Teachers received transfer letters too.

The transfer of Teachers and Principal is now being trailed with controversy as many could not accept it in good faith.

The aggrieved Teachers and Principal have complained bitterly against the management.

Many aggrieved Principals protested last year on this transfer issue. The worst as we gathered is that some Principals were not assigned to any school at all and in some cases two Principals allegedly operate in our section and this particular issue brought serious confusion and division in the system.

On the side of Teachers, many are complaining that the transfer was not rationalized at adding that it was punitive and biased. The protesting Teachers as we gathered are planning to storm Imo Government House to register their complain any moment from now to the Governor for his intervention.

Source from SEMB revealed that most of the Teachers protesting have stayed more than 5 years in their various schools.

It would be recalled that Teachers and Principals of schools last year complained against the Management for allegedly extorting money from them in the name of payment for printing promotion letters.