TEN DAYS AFTER EXCO DISSOLUTION OF EXCO, UZODINMA YET TO ANNOUNCE NEW CABINET

.AS FORMER APPOINTEES, LOBBYISTS BARRED FROM IMO GOVT HOUSE

Ten days after dissolving the Imo Expanded State Executive, the Governor, Senator Uzodinma is yet to constitute his new Cabinet.

This situation has kept Imo citizens guessing, even as the past Appointees of Governor Hope Uzodinma are confused, as it has not been easy for some of them to gain access to the State Chief Executive.

Trumpeta Newspaper investigation unveiled that Gov Uzodinma days after his inauguration on Jan 15, 2024 for a fresh second term, the Governor sacked the Imo State Expanded Executive, which included Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Heads and Board members of Government Agencies and Parastatals, including Sole Administrators of the twenty seven Local Government Areas.

However, while Imo people had expected the Governor to announce the appointment of fresh Appointees, or announce the reappointment of some of the old Appointees, such has not yet been heard by Imo citizens.

Instead, some documents signed by the former Chief Press Secretary CPS to the Governor, and Media Adviser, Oguike Nwachukwu, has been circulating in the Press, the Appointment of Imo Laison Officer Abuja, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Diasporal, Sports.

Therefore, for ten days now, the Governor has not announced the list or names of those who will be in the next Imo State Executive Council.

Except for the Deputy Governor, Her Excellency, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, Gov Uzodinma is yet to make an official statement regarding the constitution of his new cabinet.

The Governor however, had told Imo people that his new Executive will contain both those from opposition parties and technocrats, in order to include all strata of the State in the new Administration.

Meanwhile, the Governor has been elusive as lobbyists who are begging for Appointments are disappointed as they are finding it difficult to reach the Governor.

Trumpeta learnt that some of the past Appointees who tried to gain entrance into Imo Government House were denied entry, by Security Operatives, with polite reply that “The Governor is not around. He has dissolved the Exco”.