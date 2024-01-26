Mbaike Reps: Akarachi Amadi Holds 1st Constituency Briefing

•Distributes Trailer Load Of Rice

By Onyekachi Eze

Few months after his inauguration into the 10th National Assembly as a Federal Lawmaker, Hon. Akarachi Amadi has interacted with his Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituents.

Akarachi, whose election victory was reaffirmed by the Appeal Court had set the pace amongst his colleagues in the national Assembly by hosting the first constituency briefing for his Mbaitoli and Ikeduru people.

The event was held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Eziama.

It witnessed the presence of top political bigwigs from and within the State.

Earlier in his keynote address, Hon Akarachi Amadi submitted that he is poised to giving an effective representation, where his MBAIKE constituents would positively feel the impact of their support for him and for the APC.

He disclosed that he would be hosting a Constituency briefing four times in a year till 2027, as a means of having the opportunity to know what they needed and possibly work towards attaining their goals.

He opined that as an APC card carrying member, his stay in the National Assembly will not relent from supporting the President Tinubu’s led government and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s in the State.

“Ndi Ikeduru/Mbaitoli nwemni, it is with great Joy, Pride, and a sense of responsibility that I share this piece of our plans with all of us. This will guide our representation, Service, and Fellowship in the Next Four Years. Let me, first of all, thank the Almighty God, The Executive Governor of Imo State Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Leaders and everyone who worked, from the Campaign Team to our various Support groups, those who contributed to the last minute alignments and realignments to achieve this historic moment as the Youngest Ikeduru/Mbaitoli so to be sent by his people to the National Assembly to represent them. Kindly note that I do not take this responsibility very lightly. Elections are over and even the Court reaffirmed our victory. Let me use this opportunity once again to call on all leaders, my fellow Contestants or should I say my fellow winners, all Ndi Ikeduru/Mbaitoli no matter your party allegiances, or loyalty that elections are over and it’s time to serve our people. I am extending my hands of fellowship to all who love Ikeduru/Mbaitoli let us work together”, he said.

Hon. Akarachi Amadi continued, “In the few months that I have represented you in the Green Chambers, I have presented bills which are at different levels of readings as follows;

“Nigerian Institute or Center for Vocational Training and Certification (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (HB.543) (Hon. Akarachi E.T. Amadi)- First Reading.

“Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Mbaitoli, Imo State (Establishment) Bill, 2023, (HB.542)(Hon Akarachi E.T. Amadi) – First Reading.

“Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, (HB.729) (HON. Akarachi E. T. Amadi) – First Reading.

“National Football Academy, Mbaitoli, Imo State (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (HB.730) (Hon. Akarachi E.T. Amadi) – First Reading.

“Bill for an Act to Amend the Border Communities Development Agency Act Cap B10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (Establishment) and for other related matters. (Hon. Akarachi E.T. Amadi) – First Reading. I also have five bills ready for Presentation upon resumption of the House with effect from 31st January 2024”.

Outlining some of his motion so far, he reads, “Motion for the Aviation Industry to be prompted to Take Positive Steps to Ensure and Reassure Nigerians That All Private and Public Commercial Aircraft are Safe, Secure and Equipped with latest Avionics”.

Amadi on education revealed that a state of emergency to that effect has been declared, adding that he won’t rest until education facilities in Mbaitoli and Ikeduru are given a facelift.

“Therefore, we have declared a state of Emergency in this sector and we will liaise and lobby every agency to hear our cry, Including the state Government, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the Ministry of Education, the Federal Government and Donor Agencies. You have my assurances that we will not rest until our Educational Facilities or systems have a facelift”.

Also speaking, it was learnt that JAMB form of over 1, 173 students have been paid for to enable them, especially students with 5 Credits in WAEC to pursue their academic careers in any higher institutions of their choice.

“In 2024 we will renovate a minimum of 7 numbers of 3 classroom blocks

IKEDURU/MBAITOLI ICT PROJECT.

As a youth, I understand the pride in being computer literate, especially in understanding ICT essentials, we have opened a discussion with the State Government Skill Up Programme with the Ministry of Digital Economy and also with the recent Federal Government 3MTT Project with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to position Ikeduru/Mbaitoli to be in the front row of the events.

“However, we shall launch various programs in the coming months to help our brothers who didn’t make it to these programs of the government to also, be computer literate. On a community basis our target is to have within the 4years of our tenure we will; have over one thousand (1,000) ICT professionals from Ikeduru/Mbaitoli by the end of our 4year tenure”.

Akarachi Amadi reiterated that on infrastructure, he is not relenting at ensuring that the Federal Government comes to their aid through NEMA on ecological development.

He maintained that through the federal ministry of Works, all the gully erosion sites in the two Local Governments and major roads begging for repair would be done.

In their respective reactions, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, Hon. Johnleoba Iheoha, Hon Innocent Ikpamezie, Hon Osmond Ukanacho among others lauded Akarachi Amadi for his visionary representation.

They described it as a worthy son who has so far made MBAIKE Constituency proud at the national Assembly with his quality bills, motions and vision for the good of MBAIKE.

However, they enjoined him on having a listening ear and never to listen to give in to gossip.

The people further thanked Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon) and his wife for instilling diligence, selflessness and love for humanity in their son, Akarachi.

As part of the goodwill packages for his Constituents, the youthful Akarachi presented and distributed to them ten thousand bags of 5kg rice, four hundred and fifty bags of 25kg rice, and two hundred and fifty bags of 50kg rice.

This he did as a means of further appreciating their supports towards his aspiration and to his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, it would further help to cushion the effect of the economic hardship.