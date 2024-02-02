Formation of New Cabinet: Likey Names Hope Uzodimma May Appoint SSG, Chief of Staff

As Governor Hope Uzodimma keeps people of Imo waiting on who becomes his key aides as Secretary to the Imo State Government, SSG and Chief of Staff, Trumpeta can reveal names of those who may be considered for the position.

Uzodimma is yet to name key officials after his inauguration for Second Term on January 15, 2024.

Unlike in the first tenure he quickly named Chief Cosmas Iwu and Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie as SSG and Chief of Staff respectively, his second tenure is wearing a new look suggesting the time he has consumed before the announcement.

Since Okigwe Zone had the SSG in Iwu who was with Uzodimma for four years, there is likelihood that should Iwu fail to return, another Okigwe person may be given the chance.

In the zone and enjoying the confidence of the governor is Chief Mrs Ruby Emele.

Emele from Isiala Mbano is a die-hard Hopist who has been with the governor since their days in PDP. Since the governor came on board in 2020, Emele has been among the top shots of the APC holding sensitive position.

Sources close to the governor disclose that Emele has the ears of the confidence and enjoys strong confidence which made Uzodimma give her the Bureau of Local Government And Chieftaincy Office where she functioned as a Special Adviser before rising to a Commissioner for the same position.

Among those who hail from Okigwe Zone, Emele is a priced one likely to be considered for SSG. It was gathered that the smooth manner she handled the LGA affairs for the period exited the governor to give her another trial.

Another candidate likely to get the nod for SSG is immediate past Speaker, Rt Hon Emeka Nduka. Nduka was the only APC candidate who ran for the Imo State House of Assembly in 2019 election that succeeded in becoming a House Member.

The former Ehime Mbano lawmaker got the speakership position courtesy of Uzodimma and findings have it that within the brief period he held sway his capacity speaks volumes which may warrant Uzodimma giving him a consideration for the position.

After leaving office as Speaker, Nduka maintains a rosy relationship with Uzodimma even as there are unconfirmed reports that since the governor didn’t facilitate him an APC second term ticket to return to the House, the SSG position may be a compensation for the loss.

Not left out in the bracket of those who may get the position is former Youths and Sports Commissioner, Chief Emeka Okoronwkwo. Okoronwkwo from Okigwe LGA was recently removed from office like others but Trumpeta gathered that the opportunity to serve earned him recognition from the governor. The success of returning Heartland FC of Owerri back to premier league and also doing the needful in several aspects of governance may force Uzodimma to look his side.

If the connection of Chief Tony Chukwu in Government House Owerri is still relevant, his brother, Francis Chukwu may also be in the capture list. It was learnt that to carry along some political leaders along in the state, family members of top shots in the state will be considered.

In view of the above, the brother of former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Dr Emma Ohakim may also come in here. Since Ohakim was unable to become Senator after showing interest to represent Okigwe Zone and missing Ministerial appointment, hooking the brother who also tasted power as Chief of Staff may be a compensation to the family in the category of SSG.

For the Chief of Staff position, latter revelations from insiders in the Uzodimma political family have it that despite the delay it would be difficult for the governor to drop Anyaehie.

Trumpeta was told that Uzodimma is Anyaehie and Anyaehie is Uzodimma. That despite different parenthood, both share several things in common and can be likened to Siaseme twins.

Trumpeta recalls that apart from having affinity that has spanned more than a decade in the political scene, Anyaehie became PDP chairman, Imo State through the magnanimity of Uzodimma. If their past relationship is considered, then Anyaehie will still be back to Govt House, Owerri as the Chief of Staff.

But should the opposite be the case where Anyaehie doesn’t return, Trumpeta learnt that there other strong loyalists that may be given a chance.

One of them is Chinasa Nwaneri, a popular influential figure and backbone of the governor. The story of Uzodimma in the field of politics cannot be told without Chinasa who during the past four years was spotted anywhere the governor was. During the eight years Uzodimma spent in the National Assembly, Abuja, Chinasa from Nkwerre was available. Irrespective of insinuations surrounding their relationship, both are said to be partners in governance where the governor may rely on him as COS.

Also among those to catch the searchlight of Uzodimma for the Chief of Staff is APC chairman in Imo State, Macdonald Kelechi Ebere PhD.

Ebere, another strong loyalist of Uzodimma to be on consideration for the Chief of Staff is very close to the governor who has also enjoyed preserved appointments as Entraco GM, and latter APC State Chairman.

Those that can’t be left out in the schedule for consideration for the the Office of Chief I’d Staff are Barr Emeka Agbo, a notable Uzodimma loyalist and Sir Ifeanyi Oruh. Both fall into the category of “Uzodimma Boys” who stand a chance for the position.