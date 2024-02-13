Imo Senator Escapes Death As Unknown Gunmen Attack House

.Free Seven Inmates At Okigwe Correctional Centre

Luck truly smiled on the Senator for Okigwe Senatorial Zone, Sen Patrick Ndubueze as Trumpeta learnt that his residence was allegedly attacked by suspected IPOB-ESN.

According to reports the residence of the Senator was attacked in the early hours of Monday February 12, 2024 but fortunately he wasn’t in the house even as the report is still sketchy.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has ordered a massive manhunt of the suspected IPOB-ESN elements allegedly responsible for the attacks on the Correctional Service Farm Settlements, Umualomoke, and the residence of Senator Patrick Ndubeze, both in Okigwe, in the early hours of February 12, 2024.

This is contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer Okoye Henry on Monday in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad and equipped them with the available resources to go all out in synergy with the military and other sister security agencies and hunt down suspected IPOB and ESN disgruntled elements, allegedly responsible for the attacks on Correctional Service Farm Settlements, Umualomoke, and the residence of Dist. Senator Patrick Ndubeze, both in Okigwe, in the early hours of 12/02/2024, which resulted in the release of seven inmates, the abduction of the officer in charge of the farm settlement, and the death of a police inspector, respectively.

“The CP made this known during his visit to Okigwe for on-the-spot assessment of the ugly incidents, wherein he mandated the special tactical squad operatives to intensify efforts in ensuring that the officer in charge of the farm settlement is rescued unhurt and the fleeing inmates are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”