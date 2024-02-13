Charlvon Showers Accolades On Uzodinma

. Gifts Community Motorcycles, Food Stuff, As Ikeduru APC Opens 2024 Meeting

By: Nkama Chioma

The operational leader of the All progressive Congress Party, APC, in Ikeduru , Owerri zone Prince Charles Chukwuemeka Amadi(Charlvon) recently over the weekend on Saturday 10th February at his residence in Eziama held an APC 2024 Open meeting where he showered the good people of his community with gifts of motorcycles and bags of beans

Trumpeta noted that this generous act was as a result of the campaign promise he made to them that if they support him and reelect Uzodinma he would appreciate them.

Charlvon while addressing the people mentioned that his happiness knows no bound based on the fact that they listened to him and today their hardwork and resilience is paying off.

Continuing, he stated that Uzodinma is indeed God sent to Imo State as his administration has brought about laudable changes to the state inclusive of infrastructure and good road network .

The Apex leader emphatically stated that politics is being practiced every time and anywhere and so can’t wait for 2027 to come before speaking up

.The party Chairman Remmy Onyewuchi who spoke at the event mentioned that their leader Charlvon gathered them together to openly fulfill his promise to them

Continuing, he made mention that the timing of the gift is apt for it would go a long way in sustaining some homes based on the present economic situation affecting people

Worthy of note, was that the first 3 best performing wards which are Eziama Uzoagba and Avuvu ward were given special recognition for their extra painstaking effort during the November 11,2023 governorship polls

The Bikes were graciously handed over to the Ward Chairmen

The event witnessed the presence of some dignitaries which include

Hon. John Leo Iheoha, House member representing Ikeduru, Hon. Sir Anyaehie Okameme

TC Chairman emiritus, Barr. Dr Teddy Oguwuike, former Majority Leader, Imo House of Assembly, Engr Obinna Nshirim, former Ikeduru T C Chairman and former Commissioner for Information Tourism and Public Utilities, Very Rev C N Nwanebu, immediate past Solad in Ikeduru, High Chief Vitalis Ogueri, Solad emeritus, Hon, Engr Kyrian Okorie, Hon Mrs Ihuoma Okereke, APC Woman Leader in Ikeduru and other dignitaries, too numerous to mention.

