 Fresh Fears in Owerri, As Rampaging Kidnappers Show Face On Major Bustops

By Nkama Chioma

Despite efforts and assurances by the Imo State Police Command of safety of the citizenry, frightening dimension has entered into it with the residents of the state capital worried about a new tactics deployed to abduct persons in the place by suspected kidnappers

.Before now, kidnappers had been waylaying victims on the streets for abduction before seeking ransom. But from what Trumpeta gathered during the week, kidnappers are gradually moving down from their hideouts to open places on the bus stops in the state capital, Owerri.

Worse hit among the major areas is Warehouse Bustop on ever busy Assumpta Avenue to Bank Road adjoining to Orlu Road.

Information made available to Trumpeta is that some group of persons lurk around that axis looking for persons to descend on especially during the peak of traffic.

.Worthy of note, is that they disguise themselves as people innocently hawking their wares only for them to strike at any slightest opportunity.

These men of underworld who are i young men as traffic builds approach their unsuspecting victims to wind down their car so they can see their wares well or some pretend to be cleaning your windscreen while some would be trying to force open your door to enable them have access to you to complete their hatchet jobs.

If unfortunately, your door swings open and they rush into your car they immediately would order you to drive to their own location where they rob you of your phone, money and other valuables while the unlucky ones would be kidnapped and large ransom paid before your release if not you would no killed.

Information also has it that many atimes they operate from the bridge around Umezurike and Ota Mmiri axis for many atimes after their attack they run towards that area.

This is indeed not the best time for such as Imolites are being faced with lot’s of difficulties.

This incident is not peculiar to only Warehouse but other areas like Mbaise road by Douglas, AmaJk , IMSU junction ,Avu junction amongst others.

Therefore Trumpeta observed that to be on the safe side, residents and passerbys around these areas and other suspected zones should be very security conscious. They should always ensure their cars are centrally locked, windows wound up and avoid carrying attractive wares in your vehicle.

The police is therefore expected to swing into action as usual by visiting these areas and arresting all these hoodlums who are perpetrators of this menace in Imo.