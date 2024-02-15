Banditry: How Imo Senator,  Ndubueze  Missed Unknown Gunmen Attack in Okigwe

. Unlucky Policeman Killed

Facts are gradually emerging on what transpired in parts of Okigwe LGA of Imo State where suspected unknown gunmen went on rampage in early hours of Monday.

Based on sketchy report late Monday after the incident, Trumpeta had reported that the criminals had stormed the house of the Senator Representing Okigwe Zone in the National Assembly, Senator Patrick Ndubueze and in the process killed a policeman on guard at the place.

Apart from the attack at the premises of the Senator’s house, the vandals struck at the Prison farm settlements in Okigwe where some held suspects were released.

Trumpeta was informed that in apparent bid to get hold of the Senator who was billed to be at home that the unknown gunmen struck and in the process killed a policeman while two others were said to have ran away for their dear lives.

This newspaper reliably learnt that as at the time of the incident, Senator Ndubueze may have been airbone as he was on his way back to the country from abroad. It was gathered that it was even when the Senator had touched Nigeria when the news filtered into his ears about the attack in his house at the country home.

“He wasn’t around when the incident occured. He was returning from the country when the report was received and which means he was nowhere near the scene of the incident” a reliable source added.

The corpse of the murdered policeman said to be from the Northern part of the country has been moved to his state for burial.

Trumpeta recalls a fraction of well meaning politicians of Okigwe Zone extraction have been victims of constant attacks from unknown gunmen who visited their private homes in the LGA and set the premises on fire.

Senator Ndubueze is the latest on the list even as the State Police Command who confirmed the incident adding that manhunt for the architects of the crime has commenced.