Liberation Mandate Celebrates Kingsley Uju’s Birthday

…Onyiriuka Calls For Active Farming To Defeat Hunger, Poverty

Liberation Mandate has organized a party at the Escape City Joint, Umuodu Obogwe Umunwaku community, Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State, on Friday, to celebrate the immediate past Member who represented Ohaji/ Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, Hon. Kingsley Chima Uju (Omeudo), on his birthday anniversary.

The Liberation Mandate is a political movement formed by Hon. Engr. Stanley Onyiriuka (Chiko), SDP Candidate for Ohaji/ Egbema State Constituency in the 2023 general election.

The Liberation Mandate has members in all the electoral wards in the local government who are determined to win election to entrench positive democratic representation in Ohaji/ Egbema State Constituency.

The youth who were led by Founder of Liberation Mandate, Hon. Engr. Stanley Onyiriuka, his LGA Excos and Ward Coordinators, were happy to specially celebrate Hon. Kingsley Uju on his birthday remembrance, hence they cut a birthday cake, sang success songs, as well as prayed to God to continue to sustain Omeudo and grant him his heart desire.

Speaking during the birthday celebration, Hon. Stanley Onyiriuka, said there is every reason to honor, revere and celebrate the former Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) to Governor Rochas Okorocha particularly on his birthday anniversary, saying Omeudo deserves every love and crown the Liberation Mandate showers on him, as his goodness extends all frontiers of human existence, a benevolence Onyiriuka added he chiefly benefited from.

Onyiriuka, a core democrat and firm believer of humanity, noted that Omeudo was instrumental to peace in the locality, hence the name Omeudo, adding that his political elevation as Councilor of Assa/Obile Ward, Coordinator of Niger Delta Security Network, Ohaji/Egbema and two times Secretary of Ohaji/Egbema LGA were also Uju’s making.

He described Uju as a supper humanist who has made mark in human capital development, as many youths of the oil rich region have been empowered, reflecting that the peace existing at the area is because of the engagement of the youth in productive activities by the Rescue Mission Administration. “Uju saw potentiality in the boys, brought them out from the bush and offered them amnesty and empowerment”.

“Uju is a philanthropist. He is the master of youth empowerment, a lover of humanity, peacemaker, a pure democrat, full of benevolence, flowing with milk and honey.

“I’m a classical example of those who were rejuvenated by Uju. He appointed me the Niger Delta Security Coordinator, Ohaji/Egbema LGA, IMC Member, 2 times Secretary of the LGA and DG of a candidate of House of Assembly that won election. I celebrate a man of vision, who is selfless, a man who has made a lot of sacrifices for humanity. During his time as Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), we witnessed the appointment of the youngest MD of ISOPADEC, Hon. Andrew Nwoketurbo, the first Commissioner from Assa North (Awarra Court Area), Hon. Kingsley. This day will not pass by without celebrating such a figure.

“Today, Ohaji/Egbema is enjoying peace, courtesy of Uju, who never believed in killing our youths, knowing fully well that when the youth are given a second chance, the best in them can be harnessed positively”, he reiterated.

Onyiriuka who heartily appreciated his dogged supporters who stood their ground and resisted all intimidations and refused blatantly the rain of cash by the ruling party as regards vote buying, advised them “to stay put, even though we might not be able to carry out all we promised during the campaign because of the turnout of events, but we will make sure our promises are given attention and to a reasonable extent, Ohaji/ Egbema must wear a new look”.

Onyiriuka who is into agribusiness, advised the people of Ohaji/Egbema to go into farming to cushion hunger, as well as become financially independent. “We are blessed with enormous land space that is fertile. Cultivate on those lands to become meaningful to yourselves”.

Thanking the members for the solidarity shown to Uju, Onyiriuka assured them that he “will always keep to his word. One thing sure is that Ohaji/ Egbema will feel government presence courtesy of Uju. The youth will be carried along in every economic and social activity. Continue to uphold peace as you work hard to eliminate poverty”.