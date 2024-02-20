Umuakali-Elu Naze, Owerri North LGA Thanks Uzodimma For Restoration of Communal Land

The people of Umuakali-Elu Naze in Owerri North LGA of Imo State have expressed happiness while thanking Governor Hope Uzodimma for assisting them to recover their land from grabbers.

After several years of battling to regain their land, succour came the way of the people of Umuakali-Elu Naze following the kind gesture of the governor who through the Office of the Special Adviser on Land Recovery, Hon Paschal Nwakanma.

Trumpeta learnt that in 2006, the Imo State Government had offered 25 Compensatory Plots to the people of Umuakali-Elu Naze after acquisition of their land for development.

However, over the years, successive administrations couldn’t allow them gain access to the land until recently the Uzodimma okayed their possession of the land.

It was further gathered that previous administrations, especially that of Owelle Rochas Okorocha saw civil servants in the land ministry connive with appointees to share their land.

Twenty five compensatory plots were allowed to Umuakali-Elu Naze Landowners of Otamiri South Extension who were donors of more than eighty percent of the land acquired by the government of Achike Udenwa.

According to the Umuakali-Elu Landowners, acting on the White Paper to return to their land constittuted a land Committee to enable them secure the document for the release.

Information has it that the land Committee allegedly conspired with suspected land grabbers and started selling the compensatory plots illegally which caused unrest in the community.

Governor Uzodimma on getting the report was said to have swung I to action that saw the SA on Land Recovery, Hon Nwakanma wade into the matter.

After special investigations, it was discovered that land grabbers have illegally taking occupation of the 25 Compensatory Plots to Umuakali-Elu Naze.

Based on the discovery, the Uzodimma’s aide addressed the landowners in Umuakali-Elu Naze and promised to demolish all existing structures and fences to enable the recovery of the compensatory plots to the land owners.

The SA to the Governor on Land Recovery disclosed to the people of Umuakali-Elu Naze that Uzodimma will not tolerate anyone dropping government name and arrogate land that belong to indigenes to himself.

On this note, the people of Umuakali-Elu Naze who are in joyful mood express appreciation to the governor for wading their land matter and for bringing justice in favour of the land owners after years of non fulfilment.

The elders of the village prayed that God will continue to guide and protect Governor Uzodimma in his bid to develop Imo State.

Jubilation and happy moments overtook the Umuakali-Elu Naze as the youths in the community proudly hailed the governor’s aide for coming to their rescue.