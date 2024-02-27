Nnamdi Kanu Pays Respect To Monarchs, Religious Leaders in Court

.Case Adjourned To April 19

Part of the scintillating highlights of the appearance of the detained IPOB leader in Abuja court on Monday is the manner he showed respect to traditional rulers and religious leaders who came to show solidarity to him.

Trumpeta learnt that in reverence to the leaders, Kanu showed respect and exchange pleasantries with the leaders who came to the court before commencement of proceeding.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), until 19 April.

Binta Nyako, the judge, before whom Mr Kanu is being tried by the Nigerian government for terrorism, fixed the date for the commencement of trial.

At the adjourned date, the prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awolowo, promised to call at least two witnesses that day. Mr Awomolo’s appearance on Monday is an indication of the federal government’s drastic shake-up in its prosecution team. It’s the first time an external prosecutor will be leading the federal government’s team since the case started in 2015.