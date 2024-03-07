“We Now Feed Three Times A Day” Imo Residence Lament Over Hardship

The harsh reality of skyrocketing prices and economic turmoil has engulfed Imo State, like in other states of the Federation, leaving its citizens grappling with the grim specter of food insecurity.

Amidst the clamour for survival, tales of hardship echo through the streets of Owerri, painting a poignant picture of deprivation and resilience in the face of adversity.

In the wake of surging living cost driven by soaring prices of food items and essential services, Imoites find themselves ensnared in a cycle of deprivation.

A disturbing narrative emerges from the lips of distressed parents who can now only afford to put food on the table once a day, a stark testament to the severity of the frightening cost of living gripping the state.

With rising inflation and exchange rate fluctuations casting a pall of uncertainty over the Nigerian economy, the repercussions of these adverse trends reverberate through every facet of daily life, plunging many households into a state of precarity.

Against this backdrop of escalating prices, a recent survey conducted by INNONEWS, reveals the staggering reality confronting Imolites.

Noodles, a staple in many homes, have witnessed an alarming surge in price, skyrocketing from N11,140 to a staggering N17,500–N18,000 per carton within two weeks.

This exorbitant escalation, representing a 38.1% increase, underscores the magnitude of the cost of living crisis ravaging the State.

Furthermore, the price of a bag of sachet water, known as “pure water,” has increased from N250 to N300 and N500, adding to the burden borne by already beleaguered households.