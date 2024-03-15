Trouble In Imo PDP As Followers Ask Emeka Ihedioha  To Dump Party

.Say PDP Not Recognizing Former Gov’s Sacrifices

In a surprise move that even shocked a former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, members of his Political family, Rebuild Imo Organization has directed their Principal to make arrangements and pull out from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a meeting held in Owerri on Tuesday and attended by all the top members of Rebuild Imo, it was resolved that it was high time Ihedioha left PDP with his structure and teeming loyalists across Imo State.

Why they arrived at this sudden conclusion is not yet clear, even as the Group has dispatched a Delegation to Abuja to pass the message to their Principal, Ihedioha.

The Organization said that Ihedioha’s Commitment and sacrifices to the growth of PDP, right from its formation stage, is no more appreciated and recognized, and therefore of no use for him to continue to remain in the party, with his teeming members across Imo State and beyond.

However, the Rebuild Imo Organization asked its members to remain calm, while they wait for the return of the emissaries sent to Abuja to sound Ihedioha out.

It was not clear where the teeming Rebuild Imo Followers are heading to, whether they are joining any political party, or forming a new one.

Calls made to Ihedioha to clarify the news of him to pull out of PDP or if he has met with the messengers sent to him by Rebuild Imo proved abortive.

It would be recalled that trouble has been raging in Imo PDP between those loyal to the former Governor, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary of the party.

Ihedioha had to jettison his 2023 Imo Governorship ambition, just for peace to reign in Imo PDP.

But it seems his numerous followers are no more comfortable with what is happening within the party, and have opted to completely leave the party.

However, in the coming weeks it will be clearer if Ihedioha will heed the call of his followers, or calm them down and continue to remain in PDP, or if they will ignore their Boss and pull out of PDP enmasse.